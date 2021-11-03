CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charli Burnett Opens Up About Gaining 45 Pounds During “A Deep Depression”

By Evie
 9 days ago
Vanderpump Rules looks different these days. For one thing, Katie Maloney-Schwartz is the only member of the Witches of WeHo present and accounted for. Then we have Lala Kent and Scheana Shay doing mom things and self-proclaimed white Kanye, James Kennedy actually proposing marriage to Raquel Leviss . I honestly thought we wouldn’t see the day!

Veterans Tom Sandoval , Ariana Madix , and Tom Schwartz are still on our screens, along with newbie Charli Burnett . Charli is actually the only person from last season to make it back here and I’m really glad she did! I love anyone who isn’t afraid of Lauren from Utah’ Lala’s “gangster” persona. I also appreciate Charli because she’s been super honest on Pump Rules about her issues with eating . It looks like she’s opening up about this topic even more on her social media.

In a recent Instagram post , Charli shared a side-by-side picture of her at different points in her life. On the left, we see a current picture of Charli in a black bikini, and on the right, is a picture of her wearing a sparkle bikini striking a fitness pose. She looks awesome in both pictures by the way, but there is a difference between the two that she addresses in the caption.

Charli begins by writing, “I’ve been so reluctant to post anything about my journey… But my friends convinced me I should start being more vulnerable & myself on the internet.” She then tells her following that at “the start of 2020 I lost everything… my career, my independence, and myself. I fell into a deep depression eating & drinking every single day. I was at rock bottom.”

Go easy on yourself, Charli , 2020 was an awful year! She continued, “then I got surgery which helped my foot but hurt me mentally & physically. I gained over 45+ pounds and was unsure if I would ever feel like ‘Charli’ again.” She didn’t specify what happened to her foot, but it seems the issue is with the changes in her body post-surgery. Thankfully, she sounds happy about it all.

“Through this journey I’ve learned so much about myself! I have a better relationship now with food more than ever,” she shared. This is such good news! Charlie concluded her message, writing, “I’m confident with this new women I am… This is a post to help motivate anyone who feels like they have no hope to keep going. Life sucks & it’s super unfair. But at the end of the day you have to show up for you and do the hard shit!”

James, Raquel, Scheana and Brock Davies all commented their support on Charli’s post. Cheers to Charli for showing up for herself and doing the mental and emotional work necessary to get to a good place. Bottom line, it goes without saying that she’s a total babe, no matter the number on the scale.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT CHARLI’S MESSAGE OF BODY POSITIVITY? DO YOU LIKE WATCHING HER ON PUMP RULES? WHO DO YOU WANT TO SEE GO HEAD TO HEAD WITH LALA NEXT?

