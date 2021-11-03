Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Tuesday

Saros will guard the home cage during Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Saros was sharp in his last start Tuesday against San Jose, stopping 28 of 29 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The 26-year-old Finn will try to pick up his third win of the season in a home matchup with an Isles squad that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.
Tanner Jeannot scored twice, including the game-tying goal late in the third period, and Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi each scored in the shootout Saturday afternoon as the host Nashville Predators came back to beat the New York Islanders, 3-2. Goalie Juuse Saros made 34 saves in regulation and overtime...
Nashville Extends Win Streak to Four Games as Six-Game Trip Begins. Juuse Saros kept his team in it, and Matt Duchene ended it. Nashville's netminder turned away 38 shots, Luke Kunin tallied his first goal of the season and Duchene found twine in overtime to give the Predators a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The result extends Nashville's win streak to four games and puts the Preds at 5-4-0 on the season.
Josi, Tomasino Score Power-Play Goals as Nashville's Netminder Stars Again to Finish Western Canada Swing of Road Trip. Juuse Saros stopped 26 shots, Philip Tomasino tallied what proved to be the game-winner and the Nashville Predators defeated the Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 final on Friday night at Rogers Arena. The result gets the Preds back in the win column after a loss on Wednesday and gives them victories in five of their last six outings overall, including two on their current six-game trip.
Defenseman looks ahead to playing in Stadium Series, Beijing Olympics. NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down With …" runs each Sunday. We talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This edition features Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Roman Josi has...
DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots, and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Wednesday night. Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sissons scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left after Dallas cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2.
Vejmelka will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's game in Washington, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Vejmelka will get the start for the second half of the back-to-back after Ivan Prosvetov took a loss against Tampa Bay on Thursday. The 25-year-old rookie is 0-3-1 with a lackluster .899 save percentage and 3.15 GAA in five appearances this season. He's coughed up 11 goals on just 84 shots over his last three outings.
Kempe scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and took four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets. Kempe gave the Kings a lead at 1:41 of the second period on a pass from Phillip Danault. Offense has been thin for Kempe to start the season -- he's at two points, 16 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating in seven contests. The Swede is usually good for around 30 points a season, so he'll probably only interest fantasy managers if he gets on a hot streak.
Grubauer will protect the home goal versus the Wild on Thursday, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Grubauer earned his second win in six starts in a 5-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday. He's struggled to an .883 save percentage so far, and the Wild have lost only once in six contests, so this could be a tough matchup for the German netminder.
Coleman scored a goal on six shots, levied six hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Penguins. Coleman gave the Flames a 2-0 lead at 1:04 of the third period. The 29-year-old is fitting right into a top-six role in head coach Darryl Sutter's system. Coleman has four points, 27 shots, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating through six appearances while often playing alongside Mikael Backlund and Tyler Pitlick on the second line.
Vasilevskiy will be stationed between the pipes for Thursday's home game against Arizona, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Vasilevskiy is coming off a strong win over the Penguins on Tuesday, stopping 28-of-29 shots while moving to 3-2-1 on the year. The 27-year-old has been more inconsistent than usual so far, registering a .906 save percentage and a 3.16 GAA through six appearances. He's given up at least three goals in four out of his six starts.
Johnsson potted a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus. Johnsson opened the scoring 67 seconds into the game, roofing a one-timer from the bottom of the left faceoff circle. It was the third goal in the last two nights for Johnsson, who has six points in his first seven games of the season.
Zadina scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs. He fired a power-play marker that Leafs' goalie Petr Mrazek would like back. Still, Zadina is well known for his ability to snipe and his release was like lightning. He now has five points (two goals, three assists) in nine games thus far.
Vanecek will get the road start Monday against the Lightning, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Vanecek has been a little shaky of late, sporting a 4.43 GAA and .842 save percentage over his last two starts. On the road against the defending Stanley Cup champions and without the likes of Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (lower body) and Nic Dowd (lower body), the 25-year-old has a difficult task ahead of him, so start him with caution.
Daccord will defend the cage versus Edmonton on the road Monday, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Daccord gave up three goals on 32 shots in his only appearances this season in a loss to the Devils. With Chris Driedger (undisclosed) nearing a return to action, this could be Daccord's final NHL appearance for a while as Driedger figures to retake the backup job behind Philipp Grubauer. As such, fantasy players in season-long formats may want to consider alternative options.
Rittich (not injury related) won't dress for Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Rittich has been out of COVID-19 protocols for a few days, but he'll still need additional practice time before he can get back in action. Connor Ingram will back up Juuse Saros on Tuesday.
Robertson scored a power-play goal on five shots and had four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets. The 22-year-old, playing in just his third game of the year, notched his first goal by tapping in a loose puck along the goal line midway through the third period, cutting Winnipeg's lead to 3-2. Robertson, who missed the start of the season with an injury, has hit the scoresheet in each of his last two games while amassing nine shots on goal.
COMING SOON - OILERS TODAY | Pre-Game vs. NSH. You can watch Wednesday's game on Sportsnet One at 6:30 PM MT. News and notes from Tuesday's practice at Rogers Place, including a look at veteran Kyle Turris' revitalized role as a key piece of the Oilers fourth line. PRE-GAME REPORT.
Tonight marks the first of meetings between the Canucks and the Predators this season: Nov. 5 (home), Jan. 18 (road), Feb. 1 (road) Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Nashville (3-1-1 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 44-26-2-5 all-time record in 77 games against the...
Buchnevich scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. The Blues had to erase three deficits in Thursday's contest, with Buchnevich scoring their second game-tying goal. The Russian winger hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in the last four games after returning from a suspension. He's up to three points, 18 shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating in seven contests overall.
