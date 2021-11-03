Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Tuesday

Robertson scored a power-play goal on five shots and had four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets. The 22-year-old, playing in just his third game of the year, notched his first goal by tapping in a loose puck along the goal line midway through the third period, cutting Winnipeg's lead to 3-2. Robertson, who missed the start of the season with an injury, has hit the scoresheet in each of his last two games while amassing nine shots on goal.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO