Sharks' Joel Kellman: Receives call-up

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Jeff Skinner 2 (2,3), Drake Caggiula (2) San Jose Sharks Goals: Tomas Hertl 2 (4,5), Jonathan Dahlen (4), Ryan Merkley (1), Mario Ferraro (1) The Sharks came into the game with several players, and their coach, Bob Boughner, in COVID protocol. Therefore, San Jose had to call up five players from their AHL Barracuda squad to fill in.
Burns scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Burns has been leaned on heavily in the last three games with no less than seven Sharks in COVID-19 protocols in that span. He's delivered with four points in those contests, and he's up to a goal and six assists through 10 outings overall. The 36-year-old has added 45 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Burns could enjoy a bounce-back campaign this year given his strong start, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect more than 50 points from him.
SAN JOSE — Despite having a handful of rookies in the lineup — perhaps some more ready for a full-time position in the NHL than others — the Sharks were able to grind out a pair of improbable wins at home in recent days. Thursday, though, some of that inexperience...
San Jose's thinned-out roster looks to continue its good form when the Sharks visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Seven San Jose players and three staff members (including head coach Bob Boughner) remain away from the team due to COVID-19 protocols. While defensemen Erik Karlsson and Jacob Middleton have been cleared, they and any other Sharks who might receive clearance before Thursday can't rejoin the team until the Sharks leave Canada, due to cross-border COVID restrictions.
The Austin Bruins took two big points from Aberdeen as the Bruins beat the Wings by the final of 3-1 in Aberdeen Friday . Last season the Bruins had some difficulty with Aberdeen as the Wing won every meeting of the season. Things stayed scoreless until the 13:26 mark of the first period when Austin’s Michal Jasenec collected his third goal of the season from a feed from Isaak Brassard.
David Pastrnak has been one of the Bruins’ elite scorers the last few seasons, but he, much like the rest of the Boston offense, has struggled a bit of late to find the back of the net. Pastrnak hasn’t scored since Oct. 24 in the Bruins’ win against the San...
Simek was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols Saturday. Simek has yet to record a point this season while working in a bottom-pairing role. The Czech blueliner will undergo further virus testing to determine his timeline for a return.
During his six seasons behind the Boston Bruins bench, coach Bruce Cassidy has never been afraid to send a message to any of his players. It doesn’t matter if you’re a forward, defenseman, or goaltender, he’ll send a message. It doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or a veteran, he’ll send a message. It doesn’t matter if you wear an ‘A’ or a ‘C’, he’ll still send a message.
Adam Gaudette has a different way of dealing with the stresses of NHL life. Crystals. Sage cleanses. Other symbols that carry meaning and healing. For example, the Chicago Blackhawks forward talked reverently about a necklace that embodies the Norse gods Thor and Odin. “(Thor’s) hammer is a symbol of power and generosity,” Gaudette said Wednesday. “Everybody sees Thor in the movies, but I ...
Portland, Ore. – The Portland Winterhawks, proud member club of the Western Hockey League, announced today that the club has recalled forward Josh Zakreski from the Saskatoon Blazers of the SMAAAHL. Zakreski, 16, skated in four games for Portland during the 2021 WHL preseason, recording one goal and one assist...
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney went out and signed Linus Ullmark, Derek Forbort, Nick Foligno, Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek on Day 1 of NHL free agency. So, how have those five performed through 10 games?
