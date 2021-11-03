Sharks' Joel Kellman: Receives call-up

Burns scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Burns has been leaned on heavily in the last three games with no less than seven Sharks in COVID-19 protocols in that span. He's delivered with four points in those contests, and he's up to a goal and six assists through 10 outings overall. The 36-year-old has added 45 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Burns could enjoy a bounce-back campaign this year given his strong start, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect more than 50 points from him.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO