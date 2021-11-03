CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend Police step up efforts to stop online luring of minors, make 5 arrests in past 3 months

By KTVZ news sources
 9 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police officers have undergone training and are proactively investigating cases online where adults are sexually luring minors through social media, resulting in the arrests of five adults in the past three months, officers said Tuesday.

Several of Bend’s officers have participated in trainings on how to investigate sexual predators using social media, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Over the last three months, officers have arrested five adult suspects on charges of luring a minor (a Class C felony) in Bend.

Oregon law says luring a minor is a crime when a person sends explicit sexual photographs or explicit sexual messages to a minor for the purposes of sexual conduct. The law also allows a police officer to pose as a minor for the purposes of investigating these cases.

"Bend Police want our community to know we are proactively investigating these cases, McConkey said in a news release. "This outreach will also let potential predators know our community is vigilant. Our goal is to prevent this activity from affecting our community.

"We would like to remind parents and child caregivers to stay involved in their children’s digital world, know the apps they are using and utilize parental controls when possible. Children should talk with a trusted adult so they understand online risks, only chat with people they know, make sure their online accounts are private and block people they do not know."

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend burglary suspect arrested; police say he rammed patrol car while trying to flee parking lot

A Bend burglary suspect who fled police last Friday rammed one of the police cars that boxed him in as he tried to leave the Pinebrook Plaza parking lot Wednesday, officers said. Both vehicles were damaged, but there were no injuries and he eventually surrendered, they said. The post Bend burglary suspect arrested; police say he rammed patrol car while trying to flee parking lot appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
