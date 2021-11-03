US mothers divided on vaccines for young children

US parents are debating vaccinating their children against Covid-19 after the recent authorization of a shot for young kids paved the way for more immunizations in the country where vaccine hesitancy remains widespread. The authorization last Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids aged five to 11 paves the way for the innoculation of 28 million children in the United States. The rollout could begin as early as this week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expected to give the green light after a panel convenes Tuesday to further discuss clinical recommendations. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States there have been 8,300 Covid-19 hospitalizations of children aged five to 11, according to the CDC.

