US mothers divided on vaccines for young children

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone in the Simon family contracted Covid-19, but their nine-year-old daughter Makenna...

www.bbc.co.uk

WOWT

Omaha mother hopeful after young daughter receives COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is the moment six-year-old Skylar Arter has been waiting for. “When Skylar was born, right after, shortly after birth she had a stroke. That did cause some extensive brain damage and as she got older she wasn’t hitting her milestones. She was eventually diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy and then she is also autistic,” said Bryanne Arter, Skylar’s mom.
OMAHA, NE
KTVL

Portland pediatricians prepare for vaccine rollout for young children

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 could get the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for children in that age group Friday. KATU's Frances Lin spoke with two pediatricians in Portland who are already ordering vaccines...
PORTLAND, OR
AFP

Vaccinate young kids or no? US parents wrestle with the decision

US parents are debating vaccinating their children against Covid-19 after the recent authorization of a shot for young kids paved the way for more immunizations in the country where vaccine hesitancy remains widespread. The authorization last Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids aged five to 11 paves the way for the innoculation of 28 million children in the United States. The rollout could begin as early as this week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expected to give the green light after a panel convenes Tuesday to further discuss clinical recommendations. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States there have been 8,300 Covid-19 hospitalizations of children aged five to 11, according to the CDC.
KIDS
CBS LA

St. Johns Well Child And Family Center Kickoffs ‘Vaccine Roadshow’ In Push To Vaccinate Kids Ages 5 To 11-Years-Old

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A healthcare center teamed up with a local school district in a big push to get COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5-10 in communities of color, and while some parents are excited about getting their kids vaccinated, others remain skeptical. “Nervous,” is how 9-year-old Jennifer Marquez described herself before she and her cousin got vaccinated at a free event put on by Compton Unified School District. (credit: CBS) Angella Marquez, Jennifer’s sister already received the COVID-19 vaccine, but came to support her sister. “It’s important to me to be safe from other people who have the virus and me from not...
COMPTON, CA
CBS Boston

Boston Parents Hope Vaccines Will Keep Kids In School

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 are popping up across Boston and the state, as some parents rush to get their kids a first dose. “I feel so good,” said Liz Mahoney of Roslindale just outside a Boston Medical Center clinic where her son Collin got his first shot. “His birthday is in a few days, so this is the best birthday present ever,” she added. Others weren’t as lucky at the Roslindale clinic, trying to walk in but finding no remaining appointments. “There is kind of an anxiety of not knowing every day if she can stay...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Experts Urge Parents To Get Children Vaccinated

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A little more than a week has passed since children as young as five years old were cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, thousands of parents have brought their children to get the shot. According to figures provided by the Maryland Department of Health, 36,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated statewide since last week. About 515,000 children in that age group who are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health. Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said the state is off to a great start because on average, about 6,000 children...
MARYLAND STATE
TheConversationAU

Studies suggest no causal link between young children's screen time and later symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity

The possibility that screen time during early childhood could cause poorer attention later in a child’s life is a major concern for both parents and researchers. Earlier studies have suggested links between preschoolers’ screen time and difficulties with attention. But there is by no means consensus among the research community that such a relationship exists, and there have been conflicting results. Two studies based on data from the Growing Up in New Zealand (GUiNZ) longitudinal cohort study may shed some new light on the issue, in the context of interactive media on offer for young children today. The first study examined...
KIDS
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH
International Business Times

Anti-Vaxxer Nurse Who Claimed Vaccine Kills People Dies Of COVID-19

An Oklahoma nurse who claimed that COVID-19 vaccine kills people died of the virus on Oct. 19. Steve Shurden, 58, had battled COVID-19 for three weeks before dying of complications in October. Despite his death, his wife Teresa said she wasn’t regretful that her husband chose to remain unvaccinated. Shurden...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Preparing To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — About 31,000 Howard County children are between the ages of 5 and 11, making them eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect children and keep them healthy in school but also help to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Getting shots in children’s arms is the next step in the fight against COVID-19, officials say. Clinics throughout the county are already setting up appointments for kids. COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where To Get Your Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said the vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and...
COLUMBIA, MD
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Colorado ICU Nurse: Many COVID Patients Still Don’t Believe Virus Is Real, Blame Hospital For Illness: ‘They’re Calling You A Murderer’

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU. “My world is still fully COVID,” said Combs. She has worked in ICUs for 18 years and been a nurse for more than 20. When the hospital asked for volunteers in March of 2020, when the understanding of COVID-19 was a fraction of what’s now known, with knowledge of pulmonary issues, she figured she was right for it. “I’m one of many. I’m not the only one,” she said. (credit: CBS) All over the...
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH

