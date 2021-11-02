CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Zillow to stop home-flipping amid pricing 'unpredictability'

By ALEX VEIGA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGeGs_0ckjvRFY00
Zillow Home Flipping FILE - This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo shows a home for sale sign in Orange County near Hillsborough, N.C. Zillow Group said Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that it will stop buying and selling homes, citing the “unpredictability” of forecasting housing prices. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) (Gerry Broome)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Zillow Group said Tuesday that it will stop buying and selling homes, citing the “unpredictability” of forecasting housing prices.

The Seattle-based real estate information company said winding down its Zillow Offers homebuying and selling unit will take several quarters and will result in about a 25% reduction in the company’s workforce, which is now at about 5,300.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Zillow said it would pause buying homes through the end of 2021, citing a backlog in renovations and other operations due to labor and supply constraints. The idea was to temporarily stop buying homes and focus on selling those it had already purchased.

But the company decided since then to shutter its home-flipping business altogether. In a press release Tuesday announcing the company's third-quarter results, CEO Rich Barton pinned the reason for closing down Zillow Offers on how difficult home-prices forecasting has become.

“We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility,” Barton said.

The company also disclosed it took a write-down of about $340 million because it bought homes during the third quarter at prices that exceed Zillow's estimates for what those properties will fetch in the future.

Zillow Offers is among a group of so-called “iBuyers,” which includes Redfin and Opendoor. These companies buy homes, typically from sellers who want to sell their home quickly, and then put the homes back on the market.

These companies have been competing with regular homebuyers as the housing market superheated over the past year amid a shortage of properties on the market. The home-flipping business has helped juice Zillow's revenue this year. For the nine months ended in September, Zillow Offers' revenue increased 88% to $2.65 billion versus the same period of 2020.

Zillow said it expects to book an additional $240 million to $265 million in losses in the fourth quarter primarily on home transactions expected it close this quarter.

Shares in Zillow fell 10.2% Tuesday before the release of its earnings amid published reports about the company's plans to shutter the home-flipping business. The stock slumped another 12% in after-hours trading following its announcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow Group#Flipping#Redfin#Opendoor#Zillow Offers
Fortune

The historic run on home prices is set to wind down in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Instead of creating a housing bust, the pandemic helped spur one of the most competitive—and tight—housing markets in recorded U.S. history. Between August 2020 and August 2021, home prices soared a record 19.9%—dwarfing the previous biggest 12-month price jump (14.1%), which came in the period leading up to the 2008 meltdown.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Denver

Zillow Home-Flipping Operation Flops, Company Still Closing On Homes In Colorado They Have That Are Under Contract

DENVER (CBS4) – The popular real estate listing website Zillow announced it will stop buying homes and flipping them for resale. The company owns several thousand properties across the country and dozens in the Denver area. (credit: CBS) For the last two years, Zillow has bought homes directly from sellers. “What they do is they kind of sidestep the real estate broker in the transaction and they make a deal directly with the seller. Sometimes they rehab them, sometimes they don’t, but by and large, they are a wholesale home purchaser,” said Matt LePrino of the Colorado Association of Realtors. The country’s current shortage...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Chicago Tribune

Chicago homes were affordable to many low-income buyers. But the housing market boom put the region out of reach, report shows

Not long ago, the Chicago area was one of the biggest markets in the country where a low-income family could afford a modest-priced home. But after prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, even the lower-priced homes became out of reach for many low-income households, according to a recent report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. The report showed many likely ...
CHICAGO, IL
Leader-Telegram

Zillow abandons house-flipping

SEATTLE — Facing the prospect of selling hundreds of homes at a loss, Seattle-based Zillow plans to close down its house-flipping division and lay off a quarter of its staff, CEO Rich Barton said earlier this week. “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated...
SEATTLE, WA
nationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates retreat after three straight weeks of upward moves

Mortgage rates fell during the week after trending upward for most of October, but the Federal Reserve’s tapering announcement has the industry planning for future increases. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average dropped five basis points to 3.09% for the seven-day period ending Nov. 4 after jumping to a six-month high...
REAL ESTATE
WEKU

Zillow will stop buying and renovating homes and cut 25% of its workforce

The real estate company Zillow announced it's throwing in the towel on a program in which it bought, renovated and resold homes itself. The iBuying, or instant buying, service called Zillow Offers had recently been bogged down by a backlog of renovations and closings caused by labor and supply shortages in the U.S. housing market.
REAL ESTATE
inputmag.com

Zillow's home-flipping business is done, and its algorithms are to blame

Zillow’s home-buying experiment is done. Not sort of maybe kinda done like the company announced last month — this time it’s over for real, and about 25 percent of Zillow’s employees will be losing their jobs because of its conclusion. The project’s cause of death is the very algorithms that Zillow built this entire house-flipping empire around, Bloomberg reports. It turns out letting an algorithm run your business is more trouble than it’s worth.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Zillow Exits the Home-Flipping Business, With Layoffs To Come

The market of buying and selling homes should only be entered with careful consideration. While shows like Flip or Flop and Property Brothers make the process of flipping homes look easy, Zillow is showing us just how risky the business is. Article continues below advertisement. Does Zillow’s exit from the...
BUSINESS
Newsday

Zillow to close its home-flipping division, lay off 25% of staff

LOS ANGELES — Zillow Group said it will stop buying and selling homes, citing the "unpredictability" of forecasting housing prices. The Seattle-based real estate information company said winding down its Zillow Offers homebuying and selling unit will take several quarters and will result in about a 25% reduction in the company’s workforce, which is now at about 5,300.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy