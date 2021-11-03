CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Bexley hit and run crash that injured two

By Daniel Griffin
 9 days ago

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested in connection with a hit and run crash that injured two pedestrians last week in Bexley.

Lauren Ira Jackson, 31, of Columbus, was taken into police custody Monday.

According to Bexley police, the crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 28, at approximately 10:22 p.m.

Police said Jackson was driving a Honda Civic on East Main Street when she ran a red light at the intersection with South Drexel Avenue, hitting two pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Police allege Jackson failed to stop after the crash and check on the victims or leave information.

The pedestrians suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital, according to a news release from Bexley Police Department.

The accident was caught on a traffic camera and the vehicle can be seen on other traffic cams, police said.

According to police documents, Jackson is currently charged with failure to obey a traffic control device. An aggravated vehicular assault case will be submitted to the grand jury for consideration, police said.

