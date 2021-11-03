CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayern München v Benfica Live Commentary, 3/11/21

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's all from us today folks, we hope you enjoyed the game!. This defeat for Benfica drops them down to third in Group E, after Barcelona's victory in the other match today and they face the Spanish side in their next...

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bayern beats Benfica to qualify for Champions League last 16

MUNICH (AP) — After two weeks without a coach and falling to a disastrous defeat, Bayern Munich is back to its usual winning ways. The German champion booked its place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick for a 5-2 victory over Benfica to extend Bayern's perfect record of four wins from four in the group stage. That took Lewandowski to 81 career goals in his 100th Champions League game.
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Three things to watch in home match against Benfica

Bayern Munich hosts Benfica on Matchday Four of the UEFA Champions League group stage. After defeating Benfica 4-0 on Matchday Three, Bayern will be looking for another resounding victory to secure progression to the Round of 16. Here are three things to watch for ahead of Tuesday’s match. Securing a...
90min.com

Bayern Munich vs Benfica: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Bayern Munich get back to Champions League matters on Tuesday night when they host Benfica on matchday four of Group E. Julian Nagelsmann's men come into the tie in mostly blistering form. In their last five fixtures Die Roten have won four with an aggregate score line of 18-3 - including a 4-0 thumping of Benfica in their last European outing.
90min.com

Bayern Munich lay down gauntlet with ruthless victory over Benfica

Bayern Munich are by no means perfect. Like any other side, they have their weaknesses and, admittedly, those frailties are fairly blatant. Defensively, there is a lot to improve upon. When you attack like they do, however, who actually needs to be completely perfect?. Tuesday night gave Die Roten the...
FanSided

Bayern Munich reign supreme against Benfica amidst a cloud of chaos

As the game neared its conclusion, a lofted ball from Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich veered off into nothingness. Serge Gnabry, the expected recipient of the pass, immediately turned to the midfielder and gestured an apology. It felt like the first pass that didn’t threaten Kimmich and for the slightest blemish on an otherwise immaculate game, Gnabry felt obligated to concede his error.
CBS Sports

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: UEFA Champions League best bets for Nov. 2

Benfica is hoping to catch Bayern Munich by surprise on Tuesday when they face each other for the second time in UEFA Champions League group play. Bayern won the first meeting in a decisive 4-0 result, but the Portuguese side has taken a win and draw from its other two Group E matches. Should Benfica find a way to win, it ensures it will stay ahead of Barcelona in the group and give itself a chance to move on to the next stage. You can catch the match live on Paramount+.
goal.com

Barcelona v Deportivo Alavés Live Commentary, 30/10/2021

Interim Barcelona coach Sergi has recalled Mingueza and Gavi to the hosts' starting XI today, after they were consigned to the bench in the defeat at Rayo Vallecano which ended Koeman’s doomed reign. Sergi Roberto is out of action due to a muscle strain, while Ousmane Dembele is not considered fit enough to feature despite recently returning to training. Meanwhile, Sergi includes two players from his Barcelona B team in the matchday squad: Abde Ezzalzouli and Alvaro Sanz. Alaves bring Moya into midfield, with Mendez selected ahead of Facundo Pellistri in attack.
goal.com

Liverpool v Atlético Madrid Live Commentary, 03/11/2021

71' De Paul drops to the floor after losing possession and the Liverpool fans and players are frustrated when the referee's whistle goes. He was nicked by Henderson, who dispossessed him, but there was nothing in it. 69' And Carrasco is also going off, with Vrsaljko replacing him. 69' Atletico...
goal.com

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk Live Commentary, 03/11/2021

That is all for tonight folks, thanks for joining us. Goodbye!. Madrid are far from the finished article, and Ancelotti will hope his team can secure qualification quickly before he can then try to strengthen his squad in January. For now, they will focus on the league, where they face Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, while Shakhtar's next domestic game comes against Kolos Kovalivka on Sunday.
The Mane Land

Lion Links: 11/3/21

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope everyone is doing well down in Florida. It’s been another busy week for me, but I’m hanging in there regardless. There is plenty to cover today, so let’s get to the links!. Orlando City Players Earn Recognition. Orlando center back Antonio Carlos was named to...
goal.com

Sporting CP v Beşiktaş Match Preview, 11/3/21

Sporting CP are unbeaten in their three meetings with Besiktas in European competition (W2 D1), with the Portuguese side winning 4-1 away from home last time out in the UEFA Champions League on MD3. Sporting CP’s 4-1 victory against Besiktas on MD3 was the first time they’ve scored 4+ goals...
goal.com

Ronaldo makes 11-year-old Ireland fan's 'dream come true' with shirt gesture as Bazunu looks on disappointed

The Portuguese superstar was happy to wave security away after being chased down by a young fan at the end of a meeting with Republic of Ireland. Cristiano Ronaldo has long been in the business of making dreams come true, with the Portuguese superstar delivering again for an 11-year-old Republic of Ireland supporter that chased him down after a World Cup qualifier in Dublin.
AFP

Spain pounce on Sweden shock, Portugal held by Ireland

Spain took a huge step towards next year's World Cup in Qatar as a 1-0 win in Greece coupled with Sweden's shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on Thursday put Luis Enrique's men in pole position to qualify. Pablo Sarabia's penalty proved enough for La Roja to take all three points in Athens and move a point above Sweden ahead of a winner-takes-all clash between the sides in Seville on Sunday. "Of coure I think we are going to have a place in the World Cup come Sunday, but I already thought that when we were second in the group," said Spain boss Luis Enrique. "We are playing against a good team that will, in theory, have to attack more against us now."
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on how Mohamed Salah partnership has evolved at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his partnership down Liverpool’s right wing with Mohamed Salah has become more versatile in recent years.The England full-back’s relationship with the Egyptian has fuelled the Reds’ rise in recent seasons with the pair hitting top form once more this season.The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists this term, while Salah has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold admits his favourite assist in his young career so far was his first in the Premier League against Bournemouth to set up Salah, with their connection going from strength to strength since."We've always had a...
AFP

PSG women's football star detained after teammate attacked

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo was detained by police Wednesday in connection with a vicious street assault on a teammate and fellow French national player last week, her club said. - Rivals - The development sent shockwaves through the club and the women's game more broadly in France, with the two players considered friendly rivals for midfield positions at PSG and in the national team. 
The Independent

Who is Julian Ward? Liverpool’s next sporting director set to replace Michael Edwards

At the end of the season, Julian Ward will graduate to Liverpool’s Holy Trinity: the men ultimately responsible for the club’s on-pitch success and football operations.In taking over from Michael Edwards as sporting director, he joins manager Jürgen Klopp and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon in making decisions that drive the club: from recruitment to infrastructure and tactical evolution. Ward, well-known and liked in transfer circles having operated across Europe and South America, has been primed for this role for over a year as Liverpool have ensured a thorough and well-managed transition period in preparation for Edwards’ departure....
