Yuba City, CA

Yuba City man pleads no contest to continuous sexual abuse

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
 9 days ago

A Yuba City man pleaded no contest last week to continuous sexual abuse, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith.

Joseph Coats, 42, was booked into Yuba County Jail in September and charged with sexual penetration with force, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and continuous sexual abuse.

“A woman made a report that when she was a minor, she was molested by the defendant over a course of several years,” Smith said in an email. “During the course of the investigation, police sought to obtain some corroboration of the woman’s report. Police were able to obtain statements from a non-police witness who said that the defendant had made some partial admissions to misconduct with the then-minor.”

Coats entered his no contest plea in Yuba County Superior Court during a hearing on Oct. 27. Smith said the plea at this early stage in the case prevented the district attorney’s office from having to call the victim to testify. Coats faces six, 12 or 16 years in state prison and will have to register as a sex offender. Smith said the DA’s office will be arguing for the judge to sentence Coats to 16 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. Coats remains in custody and is ineligible for bail.

