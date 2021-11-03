Seven candidates are running for three spots on the District 51 school board

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the upcoming election in Mesa County.



Five members make up the School District 51 school board.



Seven candidates are running for three different spots.



In District C, incumbent Trish Mahre, a prosecutor is fighting to keep her spot.



She is up against Austin DeWitt, a recent graduate of Fruita Monument High School, and Andrea Heitz, a real estate agent.



In District D, Willie Jones, a local high school football coach and security guard at a gentleman’s club is facing Nick Allen, a former District 51 substitute teacher, educator, and coach.



In District E, Angela Lema, who has dedicated her career to cosmetology and is a salon owner faces

David Combs, an activist and community leader from the Clifton area.

