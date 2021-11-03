CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla cars available to Uber drivers in London

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
 8 days ago

Uber customers’ chances of being picked up by a Tesla car have increased after the ride-hailing app secured a partnership with the US manufacturer.

The agreement means Uber drivers in London will be able to use clean air funds to buy or lease a Tesla car from Wednesday.

Drivers could already use the money to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) made by other manufacturers such as Nissan Hyundai and Kia.

Uber has raised more than £135 million through adding a clean air fee for all trips in London since January 2019.

The progress we are seeing in London is significant

Jamie Heywood, Uber

Funds have built up for each driver depending on how many miles they have clocked up.

An Uber spokesman said a typical driver has around £3,500 to £4,000 available to put towards getting an EV.

The firm has committed that all its vehicles in London will be fully electric by 2025.

More than 4,000 drivers have already made the switch to an EV, and more than 90% of new vehicles joining the app are electric.

Since March, passengers in central London have been able to request they are picked up by a fully electric car.

Fares for the Uber Green option match those for trips by other vehicles, while drivers are charged a reduced service fee.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said: “Uber drivers are switching to electric vehicles at a much faster rate than the mass market, thanks to the lower running costs and greater earning potential of driving in an EV.

“The launch of Uber Green this year means that drivers earn more per trip in an EV, so there has never been a better time to make the switch.

“There is still a lot of work to do to drive a green recovery and clean up urban transport, but the progress we are seeing in London is significant and as a city we are leading the way globally.”

#Uber Drivers#Electric Cars#Kia#Uber Funds#Ev#Uber Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent

