Brit Hume: The Democratic Party nationally is in trouble

Well folks, if you can’t see what the Democratic government has done to America, then you have been blinded by the propaganda they are putting out. In less than a year, they have utterly destroyed our economy and they are pushing for god-awful amounts of money that will bankrupt us. They are obviously don’t care about America, only their respective goals of turning us into a nation of people dependent on what the government hands you or what they say you can have while enriching their own pocketbooks.
