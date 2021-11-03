CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brit Hume: The Democratic Party nationally is in trouble

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 9 days ago

Washington Examiner

The radical white wing of the Democratic Party

A small, highly privileged, overwhelmingly white elite with a radical agenda bent on reshaping the entire nation has taken over one of the country’s two major political parties. I’m talking, of course, about the Progressive Left. Pew Research Center released its 2021 Political Typology report today, breaking down the American...
Person
Brit Hume
FOXBusiness

Varney: Far-left is running Democrat Party into the ground

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued there is division among the Democrat Party and it will only continue to grow. STUART VARNEY: Let there be no doubt. The far-left runs the Democrat Party. They are running it into the ground. Pity the...
Washington Examiner

The father has no place in today’s Democratic Party

In yet another desperate attempt to sell the public on his failing multitrillion-dollar spending agenda, President Joe Biden released a slideshow Thursday that inadvertently betrays how the modern Democratic Party views the family. And the news isn’t good for fathers, mothers, children, communities, or the nation. In Biden’s slideshow, we...
Fox News

Manchin 'saved the Democratic Party': Lieberman

Washington Times

More Democrats want Biden replaced on party’s ticket in 2024: Poll

More Democrats want someone else to replace President Biden on their party’s ticket in 2024 than want him to run for reelection, according to a new poll released Monday. The NPR/PBS/Marist poll found that 44% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want someone else to run in 2024. The survey found that 36% of Democrats want Mr. Biden, who turns 79 next month, to run again in three years.
Washington Times

Democratic Party goes bust, and it’s just the beginning

Virginia’s next governor will be a Republican — Glenn Youngkin, not Terry McAuliffe. Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, attorney general, majority in the House of Delegates — all will be Republicans, day-after voting counts increasingly show. Everywhere you look, Democrats are being rejected. The radical left that’s taken over the Democrats’ messaging is being rejected.
northernstar.info

Democratic Party should rethink election strategy

As the 2022 midterms approach, Democrats have the fight of their lives ahead. The party may have the presidency for the next three years, but their legislative control barely exists. With just a three-seat lead in the House of Representatives and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, Democrats need to rethink their strategy, not just for the 2022 election but beyond.
East Bay Times

Stephens: Virginia demonstrates why Democrats are in trouble

Days before it became clear that Republican Glenn Youngkin would win Virginia’s gubernatorial race, pollsters, pundits and political strategists were trying to explain why a race that was the Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s to lose was on its way to being lost. Some explanations were more convincing than others. Least convincing...
arcamax.com

Eli Lake: Was the FBI manipulated by the Democratic Party?

John Durham, the U.S. attorney appointed in 2019 by then Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, has finally begun to show his hand. It doesn’t look good for either the FBI or the Democratic Party. On...
@JohnLocke

Democrats Show Signs of Being a ‘Kamikaze’ Party

David Catron writes for the American Spectator about Democrats’ response to last week’s election results. Any student of 20th century history will tell you that the Kamikaze strikes carried out against allied naval forces during World War II began long after it was clear that the Axis powers could not hope to win. This series of suicide attacks was nothing more than a futile and destructive exercise in fanaticism. Its sheer perversity was much like the extremist political strategy pursued by the Democrats since their defeat last Tuesday in Virginia and elsewhere. The Democratic leadership, like the fanatics who conceived and executed “Divine Wind,” refuses to face reality or pursue policies that address the genuine problems facing the country.
Fox News

'The Five' on battle over 'wokeness' in Democratic Party

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on November 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Katie Pavlich, Harold Ford, Jr., Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.
Washington Examiner

'Lock Him Up!' Are Democrats becoming the party of vengeance?

“Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key ,” demanded Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries as the trial of Rittenhouse, who shot three of his pursuers while trying to police riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, wound down. It’s quite a turnabout for Jeffries, who used to lament mass incarceration.
Fox News

Fleischer: Democrats are no longer a blue-collar party

Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Disband the Democratic Party

Well folks, if you can’t see what the Democratic government has done to America, then you have been blinded by the propaganda they are putting out. In less than a year, they have utterly destroyed our economy and they are pushing for god-awful amounts of money that will bankrupt us. They are obviously don’t care about America, only their respective goals of turning us into a nation of people dependent on what the government hands you or what they say you can have while enriching their own pocketbooks.
Fox News

Ohio GOP Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno calls Democratic proposals 'deeply offensive' to legal immigrants

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno slammed Democrats’ immigration policies, calling them "deeply offensive" to those individuals – like himself and his family – who came to the United States legally. In an interview this week about the sweeping immigration provisions embedded in President Biden’s "Build Back Better" spending plan,...
