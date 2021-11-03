Brit Hume: The Democratic Party nationally is in trouble

David Catron writes for the American Spectator about Democrats’ response to last week’s election results. Any student of 20th century history will tell you that the Kamikaze strikes carried out against allied naval forces during World War II began long after it was clear that the Axis powers could not hope to win. This series of suicide attacks was nothing more than a futile and destructive exercise in fanaticism. Its sheer perversity was much like the extremist political strategy pursued by the Democrats since their defeat last Tuesday in Virginia and elsewhere. The Democratic leadership, like the fanatics who conceived and executed “Divine Wind,” refuses to face reality or pursue policies that address the genuine problems facing the country.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO