GPL Teen Life Skills 101

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN, setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
A federal appeals court Thursday granted former President Donald Trump's request to temporarily block the National Archives from turning over his White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The committee had been set to receive the first batch of documents, which...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ independence day may finally have arrived. At a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, a judge will decide whether to terminate the conservatorship that has exercised vast control over the pop superstar’s life and money for nearly 14 years. With no...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
A SpaceX mission with four astronauts docked at the International Space Station on Thursday evening. The Crew Drag Spacecraft, carrying astronauts for the SpaceX Crew-3 Mission, arrived at the space station at 6:32 p.m., according to NASA. After linking up to the space station’s Harmony Module, the astronauts will begin...
New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday conceded his loss in the state’s governor’s contest to Gov. Phil Murphy (D), more than a week after the race was called for the incumbent. Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, said his campaign had concluded that he could not overcome the...
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced Friday that she will run for reelection in 2022, setting up a race against a primary challenger endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Playing up her centrist bona fides, Murkowski said in a campaign video that she would work...
Comments / 0