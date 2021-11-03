Rebels No. 16, Bulldogs No. 17 in first CFB Playoff rankings

Wins against North Carolina State, Texas A&M and Kentucky carried a lot of weight for Mississippi State in the initial release of The College Football Playoff rankings. AP

There isn’t much distance between the teams at Ole Miss and Mississippi State according to some influential college football voices.

The Rebels are ranked No. 16, the Bulldogs No. 17 in the first release of College Football Playoff Top 25.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Oregon lead the rankings that determine the four teams compete in the playoff for the national championship.

Mississippi State has not been ranked in either of the major polls this season, but the 5-3 Bulldogs have defeated three teams – Texas A&M, Kentucky and North Carolina State – who have been ranked for all or various times of the season.

Ole Miss (6-2) was ranked in the preseason and reached No. 10 in The AP Top 25 before losing at Auburn last week.

The Bulldogs play at Arkansas Saturday; the Rebels are at home against Liberty.

The in-state rivals meet Nov. 25 -- Thanksgiving night -- in Starkville.