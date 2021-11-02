The Fragility of Focus in a World of Distractions

So much of the conversation about our new hybrid and distributed workforce world is about where we’ll work, and what new technologies and meeting protocols will need to be developed to help us adapt. But less discussed is a bigger problem, and one that’s not going to go away when the pandemic finally recedes: regardless of where we’re working, how much of ourselves are we bringing to our work? Will we be truly present and able to tap into our best, most human qualities, like compassion, empathy, resilience and creativity? Or will we be disconnected in a way that impairs truly effective collaboration because we are stressed, distracted and unable to focus enough to get deep, meaningful work done? If that sounds even partially like a description of your mental state over the past year, you might be suffering from what’s being called “pandemic brain.” And it’s a condition that’s going to outlast its namesake.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO