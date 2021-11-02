CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Living with Grief

By Samantha Moore
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people struggle when they hear that my son was still born, they panic, they don’t know what to say, they might say the wrong thing and so on and so forth. However, I never hide that I had him, and I am proud to call myself his mum....

thriveglobal.com

FOX 11 and 41

Grief & Trauma Chaplaincy supporting those grieving

TRI-CITIES, WA – Going through grief, trauma and loss is never easy and no one needs to experience it alone. Grief and Trauma Chaplaincy gives support to help those grieving and hurting through the loss of loved ones. They listen and give free educational materials that could help and encourage you.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Courier-Times

The After-Sermon: Grief has its own purpose

Grief is a crazy companion, sometimes comforting, even refreshing. Then, it will rip you apart. When preoccupied, it can go away briefly, go into hiding and you can live, ever so briefly, as if you have never lost anyone or anything. Then, out of nowhere, it will hit like a...
NEW CASTLE, IN
abovethelaw.com

Grief And Loss: Why Pet Bereavement Is Very Real And Should Be Respected In The Workplace

Riley was the first dog I’ve ever had, and the most special — I adopted him from a rescue on May 1, 2006, and he was between 1 and 2 years old at the time, making him possibly as old as 17 1/2 when I put him down. He came into my life after experiencing the deep, emotional loss of my grandparents and filled my world with joy. His demeanor was exceptionally soft, docile, and shy due to being abused by his prior owners — it matched his beautiful coat, and his presence was overwhelming. People would simply marvel at his disposition. Groomers would fawn over him as he sat patiently waiting for them to finish. He needed zero training, just an owner with a big heart. He loved the simple pleasures of going for rides in the car and anything that afforded him the opportunity to be by my side. He walked the walk with me through career heartache, breakups, marriage, and major life and geographic changes.
PETS
BBC

Yoga sessions aim to help people deal with grief

Special yoga sessions designed to help people deal with grief after the loss of a loved one have begun in Hull. Organised by Fitmums and Friends, the meetings offer people the chance to speak to others in a similar situation and concentrate on something other than their loss. Hazel Adams...
WORKOUTS
powerofpositivity.com

10 Coping Mechanisms for Dealing With Grief or Loss

Life comes with beauty and pain, and one of the biggest challenges you will face is the loss of someone or something you love. Perhaps you’ve lost a mother, father, or child, and the loss of something so dear creates a void inside you that is hard to mend. There are many coping mechanisms to manage your grief, and they can help you deal with the intense pain you feel.
MENTAL HEALTH
mariposagazette.com

Anticipatory grief: The signs

Deni KraussI thought we’d look at anticipatory grief this month. With the coming of the holidays, it may be showing up already. So, let’s look at it. What is anticipatory grief?. Sometimes we grieve a loss that hasn’t happened yet. Have you ever had that experience? This often shows up...
MENTAL HEALTH
localsyr.com

Hope for Bereaved Helping People Along Their Journey of Grief

While the pandemic has caused some challenges for Hope for Bereaved the organizations used the challenges. Over the year, they’ve adapted their services to try and help people amid the pandemic. Board member Margie Nye says “we’re seeing more and more requests for help and for services, and we’ve actually added on the COVID support group.”
CHARITIES
resilience.org

COP26 and the Five Stages of Grief

In a few days I head up to Glasgow for COP26. I have no formal role, indeed I don’t know why I’m going there really, and I can only be there for the first week, but I feel drawn to being there. In 1955, nine months before Rosa Parks did the same thing, the Civil Rights campaigner Claudette Colvin refused to give up her seat on the bus, and later said, reflecting on why she did it, “History had me glued to the seat” (such a beautiful quote). I feel like history is calling me to be there, just as it did when I went to Paris for COP21 in 2015, which felt like an extraordinary time to be there, a moment in history that had to be tasted.
WORLD
thehuntingtonian.com

How to Process Grief and Loss

Grief has had a lot of time in the spotlight lately. Many have experienced emotional pain due to the current struggles of the pandemic and greater awareness of historical social justice struggles, such as systemic racism, the #MeToo movement, and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights. There has also been more attention given to it in pop culture, thanks to shows such as WandaVision. During times of crisis, being able to reframe grief can help us to find the positive opportunities that can arise from seemingly bleak circumstances.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Responding to the Grief of Others

Prolonged grief reactions—severe, persistent responses to the death of a close other—affect 1 in 10 people experiencing loss. The way we perceive and respond to people who have lost a loved one varies, and has a strong impact on the bereaved. Research finds greater public stigma toward those who have...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Herald

How different cultures cope with grief

Many cultures cope with grief differently than we do. I've been interested this topic ever since I met my beloved husband Baheej. Both his parents died in Nazareth, the Holy Land, where he was raised, and died after he was already here in the U.S. So he was worried and...
MUSIC
Thrive Global

This is why emotions are your superpower.

The complexity of emotions has led to many misleading conceptions in research, and it has also given emotions a lousy reputation. But the more we learn about them, the more we understand that emotions are, in fact, a superpower. A well-developed emotional intelligence, not emotional sensitivity but a reflected understanding...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
southernminn.com

Walking The Grief Journey

Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport.
RELIGION
yoursun.com

What to do with cancer survivor grief, guilt

I was diagnosed with breast cancer a couple of years ago. I am now a survivor. Treatment went well and I have been doing pretty good in spite of pain sometimes. I am glad to be alive, but sad in knowing some others who started with me did not make it. Now I try to remind everyone to do their exams to catch it early because mine was found late and could have gone badly. I’m eating right and exercising as much as I can. I’m learning that taking care of my body helps in the cancer fight. But now I still stress about my own mortality and think I am grieving. What are the stages of grief? Is it normal to grieve when I am a survivor? Can you explain the stages? — Confused survivor in Florida.
CANCER
Thrive Global

How Temitope Iluyemi Uses Her Daily Walks for “Me Time”

To tend to my well-being, I like to use a variety of Microsteps across the different Journeys. One of my priorities is to have consistent and regular sleep. I like to work late, but I also try to get to bed around the same late time daily (by midnight). This helps my brain get into the habit of shutting down at the right time each night. I also enjoy short bursts of unplugging to stay fresh and recharged. For example, power vacations like a three-day trip with girlfriends gives me enough energy for the next six months!
YOGA
Thrive Global

Why Komal Bakhtiani Thinks of Herself as a Seeker

My most important Microstep is to be conscious. By “conscious,” I mean being present in the moment, being aware, taking actions consciously and not compulsively. When we are conscious, our mind and body guide us on what needs to be done in a given situation — be it getting adequate rest, realising the importance of balanced food, or taking a pause and recharging. We need to be conscious enough to listen to our inner voice. If we do, the way that things fall into place will surprise us!
MENTAL HEALTH
ncadvertiser.com

The God Squad: Grief at the loss of a beloved pet

Q: I had to put my lovable lab Gideon down today. He got sick last night, an unknown cancerous tumor on his spleen burst and he was weak, so we took him to the vet. Hours later they gave us the bad news. They said at just 12, it would be futile to try to save him and the cancer would spread. He slowly lost blood pressure and they euthanized him when he couldn’t stay awake.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Thrive Global

Trusting the Process: Why Things Really do Happen for a Reason

I had what seemed like the perfect life. The big house, the marriage, the kids, and the job. On social media and to our neighbors it looked perfect, but we all know what looks perfect is not. Only a select few knew how I really felt and what I was contemplating.
SOCIETY
danspapers.com

Finding a Way to Cope with Grief: Experts Weigh In

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. We all have our own ways of coping with grief — some mostly healthy, others less so. In that emotionally compromised state it can be challenging to discern which coping mechanisms will help you heal and which will only prolong the pain, so we reached out to two experts who are well-equipped to help guide us through this journey together.
MENTAL HEALTH

