A Margate woman who drunkenly killed a police detective by causing a fiery Coral Springs car crash was sentenced Monday to more than 16 years in prison, authorities said. Joselyn Lopez, 34, changed her plea to no contest to the most serious charges in the case in August, leading a judge to adjudicate her guilty and sentence her to 16.4 years in state prison, followed by ten years of probation once she is released, according to prosecutors.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO