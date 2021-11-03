CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Astros strand runners at second, third in 1st

 9 days ago
World Series Baseball Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Houston Astros stranded runners at second and third base in the first inning of World Series Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried.

Jose Altuve reached on an infield single to the shortstop hole leading off, and Michael Brantley hit a slow roller to first baseman Freddie Freeman. Fried took an indirect route to the base, and Brantley stepped on the pitcher’s foot and went past the bag without touching it. The Braves did not ask for a video review while checking that Fried was OK.

Fried struck out Carlos Correa, Yordan Álvarez advanced the runners with a grounder and Fried struck out Yuli Gurriel with a 98.4 mph fastball, his fastest pitch of the year.

Luis Garcia opened the first by retiring three straight batters for Houston, throwing nine of 12 pitches for strikes and reaching 96.5 mph, up from his 93.5 mph average during the regular season.

He retired Eddie Rosario on a soft fly toward the right field line, with 6-foot-4 Kyle Tucker making a diving catch 275 feet from home plate.

Garcia struck out Jorge Soler on a full-count cutter and Freeman on a fastball.

___

7:10 p.m.

Country music artist Carly Pearce performed a rousing rendition of the National Anthem before the start of Game 6, where Minute Maid Park’s retractable roof was open on a beautiful 72-degree night.

Local furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, who has gained celebrity status for his wild promotions and philanthropy in the community, joined a rally nun on the field as she threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The rally nuns, from the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province, got their name when they began attending games during the ALCS and Houston won every game they attended.

McIngvale has a lot riding on this Series. Those who bought a mattress priced at $3,000 or more at one of his three Gallery Furniture stores before the series started will get their money back if the Astros win the Series.

To hedge that bet, the 70-year-old made a huge wager on the Astros to win it all. McIngvale has said he placed a $3.2 million bet that will pay $36 million if Houston earns another title.

Houston native rapper Travis Scott, whose Astroworld music festival is this weekend at NRG Park, wrapped up the pregame festivities by saying: “Let’s go Houston. It’s our time. Let’s play ball.”

Scott wore a gray Astros jersey with his nickname “La Flame” printed on the back with the No. 1.

___

4:55 p.m.

Braves manager Brian Sniker said he dropped Ozzie Albies from second to seventh in the batting order “just to change the look.”

Albies was 3 for 18 with three walks and no extra-base hits in the first five games. He had not hit lower than fifth during the regular season.

Freddie Freeman was moved back from second to third.

“I kind of want (Jorge) Soler to split the lefties, if nothing else,” Snitker said. "I don’t think it matters to Freddie whether he hits two or three. He’s going to get up in the first inning regardless. I think Jorge has been having some really good at-bats. And just kind of balance things out a little bit.”

___

3:28 p.m.

Eddie Rosario was back in the Atlanta Braves’ leadoff spot against right-hander Luis Garcia and Jorge Soler moved to designated hitter in Game 6 of the World Series against Houston.

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit third following Rosario and Soler, followed by third baseman Austin Riley, center fielder Adam Duvall, right fielder Joc Pederson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Game 2 loser Max Fried was on the mound.

___

3:10 p.m.

Alex Bregman remained seventh in the Houston Astros’ batting order and Carlos Correa third for World Series Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Astros manager Dusty Baker dropped Bregman down from third and moved Correa up from fifth for Game 5. Bregman hit an RBI double that started Houston’s comeback from a four-run deficit and Correa had three hits and two RBIs.

Bregman is hitting .111 (2 for 18) in the Series and Correa is at .263 (5 for 19).

Second baseman Jose Altuve was to lead off, followed by left fielder Michael Brantley, Correa, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman, center fielder Jose Siri and catcher Martín Maldonado.

Right-hander Luis Garcia was on the mound with three days’ rest after lasting 3 2/3 innings and taking the loss in Game 3.

___

2:45 p.m.

Major League Baseball planned to have the retractable roof open at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series.

The roof was closed for Atlanta’s opening win last week and remained closed for batting practice the next day, then was open for Houston’s Game 2 win.

It was 78 degrees when early batting practice started Tuesday and skies were mostly clear.

___

11:15 a.m.

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 on Tuesday night and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo.

Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7.

Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

