I couldn’t tell you how many times I have watched Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on an epic quest of wonderment and magic to defeat the Mouse King. It was a tradition to go every year when I was little, and now my husband and I have carried on the tradition. I have seen the ballet in different cities and with different production companies. I have even seen the Moscow Ballet’s version. But no matter the different choreography and costumes, it’s always the same. Until now. Adapted by Mike Fitelson, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is an off the hook adaptation of a well-loved holiday tradition. See this incredible transformation at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m. This is a show the entire family, even the grinchy-teenagers, will love.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO