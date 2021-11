Are you interested in a career in public safety? Do you want to serve and make a difference in your community?. The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) is currently accepting registrations for those wishing to be considered for careers as correction officers. Interested individuals are invited to register for the MSO’s 45th Basic Training Academy (BTA) Entrance Exam by visiting middlesexsheriff.org by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO