The price of individual IPv4 addresses peaked at $32 in the first quarter of 2021 as the supply for IP resources failed to meet demand. Vincentas Grinius, the CEO of IPXO, says that increased cybercriminal activity is a probable consequence of this price surge, as selling hijacked IP addresses turns a profit in underground markets. This increase in cybersecurity risks persists mainly due to two factors: decreased availability and IP address hoarding.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 HOURS AGO