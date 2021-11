Every year, the Franciscan Center For Social Concern holds a Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Students have already started setting up their fundraising pages in preparation for Nov. 30 The donations make a significant impact on the organization’s ability to fund its many programs. The programs include The Warming House, Bona Buddies, Break the Bubble, SBU at the SPCA, Silver Wolves and more. All of these programs do great work and while the monetary donations are crucial to their functions, so is the donation of time. These programs could not run without volunteers and for those interested in doing volunteer work while on campus, there is no shortage of opportunity.

14 DAYS AGO