The Curley School in Jamaica Plain is temporarily shutting down due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the first Boston Public School to go remote in the 2021-2022 academic year. With the speed and size of the outbreak — 46 cases spread across 21 classrooms in just over two weeks — BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius told families in a virtual meeting Tuesday night that it had become uncontainable. Students at the K-8 school will be learning remotely for nearly two weeks starting Wednesday, until classes resume on Monday, Nov. 22.

