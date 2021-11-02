Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat (6-1) play against the Dallas Mavericks (3-3) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021

Miami Heat 125, Dallas Mavericks 110 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka after the Mavs’ third double-digit loss this season: “I just got to be aggressive every game. I know it’s tough. There’s so many games. But I’ve got to be more and more aggressive.” – 11:31 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jalen Brunson’s first start this year: 25 pts (10-13 FG), 7 reb, 3 a, 30 mins

Jason Kidd on Brunson’s potential to start regularly: “It’s something we have to look at. … Being able to have that type of ball handler and basketball IQ out there with Luka is a positive for us.” – 11:30 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Heat “big four” score 92, hold off late charge from Mavericks for win nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/hea… – 11:23 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 125-110 romp in Dallas: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Kyle Lowry sets the table.

2. Tyler Herro scorching again.

3. Bam Adebayo steps up in second half.

4. Caleb Martin steps in for Max Strus.

5. Luka Doncic gets his . . . the hard way. – 11:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Tyler Herro about making quicker decisions on what the defense is giving him:

“Just staying confident, knowing the next shot is gonna go in.”

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/iqt5MEUWGw – 11:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry steps up to the post-game podium

Bam Adebayo in the background:

“Sh*t he was hooping.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo on Dewayne Dedmon:

“Energy. That’s my biggest thing about Dewayne…He brings that toughness, that grit, and we need that from him.”

“He can give you 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 or 5 effort plays in a matter of 12 minutes…He makes his minutes matter.” – 10:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler on if he was ever worried about the rule changes regarding the foul calls:

“Not at all. People actually foul me.” – 10:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Tyler Herro about the defense closing the paint off on him early leading to him letting the deep ball fly, and how he’s adjusting to defenses much quicker

His key:

“Not letting the misses get to me, just keeping at it.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat notes

– Spo wins No. 613, ties for 26th all-time

– 4 players with 22 points or more, first time in Heat history

– Herro’s 157 points off bench through first 7 games is an NBA record

– Herro’s 24th 20-point game off bench ties Dragic for Heat record

– 6-1 start ties Heat best – 10:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro’s response to having the most points off the bench by a reserve through a team’s first seven games in NBA history:

“That’s cool I guess.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tonight also marks the first time the Heat has ever had four players each score 22-plus points in the same game. – 10:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Heat: Tyler Herro’s 157 points off the bench are most by a reserve through a team’s first seven games. The previous record was 156 by Dallas’ Jason Terry, in 2007, and the Clippers’ Michael Brooks in 1980. – 10:27 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Tyler Herro’s 157 points so far this season is the most by a reserve through seven games in NBA history, per @Miami Heat PR.

Previous high: 156 by two players, including Mavs great Jason Terry in 2007-08. – 10:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro has 157 points off the bench through the first seven games. It’s the most points by a reserve through the first seven games of a season in NBA history, according to the Heat. – 10:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Heat: This is the first time the Heat have had four players score 22 or more in the same game. – 10:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro only plays against bench guys?

He played more minutes tonight than Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo – 10:23 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Loved Luka’s aggresiveness. BTB games he’s done that as he starts to look like himself. Really liked that Mavs tried to drive it more knowing game was called more tightly than in any game this season. 31 FTA is great. 22 makes? Not so great. Got to be better there – 10:22 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

With Miami’s win over Dallas tonight, the East is 17-8 against the West.

nba.com/stats/teams/tr… – 10:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

All these players complaining about the foul calls and here comes Jimmy Butler with a 15 free throw make night on 17 attempts

Physicality > Flopping – 10:19 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

I know its hard for fans of the losing team to do, but sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat to the opponent. Miami is playing ridiculously great right now. their shotmaking, especially from Herro and Lowry was off the charts. – 10:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Spo about Dedmon so far:

“He’s been so vital. He’s a big big, as Pat likes to say…I couldn’t be happier about the minutes and productivity he’s given from that position.”

He went on about his touch around the rim, his knack for the ball, and much more

@5ReasonsSports – 10:14 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Jimmy Butler is my (very early) Defensive Player of the Year pick. He’s everywhere. – 10:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro:

“The biggest strides were happening in the Summer when nobody was watching…You’re talking about somebody who’s becoming one of the most skilled players in this league.” – 10:10 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat had three players scoring at least 22 points in a game 76 different times in franchise history.

But never four players doing it … until tonight. – 10:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: The Heat won by double-digits again. Takeaways and details from tonight’s win in Dallas miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:03 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler is the MVP favorite right now.

25.0 PPG*

6.9 RPG*

5.6 APG

2.9 SPG*

51.3 FG%*

62.2 TS%*

6-1 record

*Career-high pic.twitter.com/CkBk9SeOFF – 9:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat keep it rolling with 125-110 romp in Dallas, behind Butler, Adebayo, Herro, Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:58 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Just imagine the possibilities with this roster once Duncan gets going and Oladipo is able to contribute. – 9:58 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Damn, the Miami Heat are the Monstars of the East. Bucks and Nets better be ready for it. pic.twitter.com/YUqLCNfS5x – 9:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry: “And Bam, who should win defensive player of the year.” – 9:57 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Haslem can be seen changing out of his uniform into street clothes in the background of the photo of Wilt holding the paper that says 100.

He was considered a veteran leader on that team. – 9:56 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs lose 125-110 to the Heat, who were very good. After the Mavs made it kind of interesting early in the fourth, they were not.

Caption this, Mavs fans ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Hmlmi0qIE0 – 9:56 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

No Heat opponent has scored more points against them in regulation so far in seven games. – 9:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Heat take ensemble success to another level, plus other Heat-Mavericks thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:54 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat are 6-1, matching best start in franchise history. This is the fourth time it has happened. The last one was 2011-12. – 9:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 125, Mavericks 110. Miami now 6-1. – 9:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Dallas

A perfectly spread out scoring display among the big four…

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:54 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Pretty impressive that Heat could rest Max Strus for Boston and still leave Dallas with a win. – 9:53 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tyler Herro leads the league with 157 points off the bench.

The points gap between him and the 2nd best player (40) is bigger than the 2nd and 10th player. pic.twitter.com/jk05R6tG0F – 9:53 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tyler Herro: 157 points in the season’s first 7 games.

I don’t believe any reserve in NBA history has done that. Jason Terry and Michael Brooks each had 156. – 9:52 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Kyle Lowry’s arrival in Miami has freed Jimmy Butler up to do all kinds of other stuff offensively … and his floor game in Dallas tonight illustrated precisely why the home team badly wanted Lowry before conceding it had no shot at beating the Butler-led Heat in free agency. – 9:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyle Lowry best game as a Heat:

22 PTS

9 AST

1 TOV

7-10 FG

6-9 3P

The Heat are tied for the best record in the NBA at 6-1. pic.twitter.com/yvquy9fNgx – 9:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler- 22 points

Bam Adebayo- 22 points

Kyle Lowry – 22 points

Tyler Herro – 25 points – 9:50 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Loud “Let’s go Heat!” chants ringing in the AAC right now. Would love to know what Mark Cuban’s thinking. – 9:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat shooting 13 of 24 (54.2 percent) on threes. LOL. – 9:48 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Kyle Lowry is reminding the Mavs of all the good reasons they would have loved to sign him in free agency. And he might be the Heat’s fourth best player. – 9:47 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

You know what they say, “the season doesn’t start until Kyle Lowry has a 20-point game”. – 9:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry’s three-point shot still works, in case you’re wondering. – 9:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler is 14 of 15 from the foul line. – 9:43 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tyler Herro currently on the floor against Dallas’ starting five, with both the Heat and Mavs oblivious to Charles Barkley saying Herro only plays against scrubs. – 9:42 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Former future Maverick Kyle Lowry putting up his best game with the Heat (19 points, 9 assists) against Dallas can’t be a pleasant thing for the Mavs’ execs to watch. – 9:39 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry step back threes. – 9:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Remember when Kyle Lowry couldn’t shoot anymore? Man, last week seems so long ago. – 9:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry is just so good at picking when to score – 9:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Fourth time Duncan Robinson, a notorious roughhouser, has fouled out of an NBA game. – 9:37 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Luka’s iso defense has again been pretty good tonight. – 9:34 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Jalen Brunson firing water into Luka’s face should be remembered more: pic.twitter.com/fb5MooJC57 – 9:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry with a season-high 16 points. – 9:27 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Losing these non-Luka 4Q minutes is a really good way for the Heat to blow this. – 9:25 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Wow … Brunson. Damn.

That Ntilikina play too – 9:25 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jalen Brunson, who just took a knee to the temple while drawing an and-1, may not win Sixth Man of the Year.

That’s bc he should probably be starting instead. – 9:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Markieff Morris’ mid-range game has been so great – 9:24 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Miami leads by 11 going into the fourth. This game is far from over, but I’d expect Tyler Herro (21 points off the bench) to be in to close. – 9:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Mavs have allowed the Heat to score in the last 3 seconds of 2 quarters so far.

But Jalen Brunson just helped ease that sting a little with a buzzer 3 to end Q3 and cut the Mavs’ deficit to 99-88. – 9:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 99, Mavericks 88. Heat shooting 11 of 18 on threes. – 9:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 99, Mavs 88 heading into fourth. Herro with 21 for Heat, Butler 20. – 9:18 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

This is Tyler Herro’s 24th game of 20 or more points off the bench for the Heat, tying Goran Dragic for the franchise’s all-time lead.

Tyler Herro is 21 years old. – 9:14 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka is up to 27 points on 18 shot attempts. Also has 5 assists that account for 12 more points.

He’s had a hand in 48.1% of the Mavs’ 81 total points so far. – 9:12 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Some of Luka’s genius: he has Reggie Bullock open in the corner the whole way, but if he throws it to him early Martin could still close out to him. Instead he dribbles into the lane forces Martin to stay there and help and then kicks out to the corner for the wide open three pic.twitter.com/aYJO63Lr7O – 9:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat leads the NBA in charges drawn and P.J. Tucker just added another one to the total. – 9:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry’s nine assists are his Heat high. – 9:07 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kyle Lowry, over his last 51 minutes, is 8 for 10 from 3-point range. Started the season missing 18 of his first 21 from beyond the arc. – 9:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat shooting 65% from three tonight – 9:02 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Man I hope this Heat team stays healthy all year, because they are going to give us some really fun basketball if they do – 9:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Not sure which has been better: The Heat’s traps on Luka, or the way the rest of the Heat have been defending three-on-four. – 9:00 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This has been an incredible game from Kyle Lowry so far – 8:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat is so opportunistic off of misses. – 8:56 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Luka Doncic has apparently taken over for Jason Kidd. pic.twitter.com/HPxf4AvxXY – 8:51 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

So Tyler Herro is going against “scrubs” when he’s playing big minutes in fourth quarters? Interesting. – 8:46 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Charles Barkley saying Tyler Herro plays against scrubs because he comes off the bench. But Herro checks in at the midway point of the first quarter and often closes games. Plays plenty against starters. – 8:43 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

“Luka, from the horse’s mouth!” pic.twitter.com/UkSBV1ii7j – 8:42 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs down 70-62 at half after leading by as many as 11 early. Miami shoots 17-25 in 2nd inc 8-9 from 3pt scored 46 in 2nd.Franchose record for pts allowed in a qtr is 48 vs PHX in Jan 2020. Luka 19. Herro 17 for MIA. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:41 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat ended the half on a 61-42 run. Coincidentally, this run started about a minute after Tyler Herro checked into the game. – 8:40 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Herro, with 17 in first half tonight, and Jokic are only players in NBA averaging at least 22 points per game in 31 minutes or less per game. – 8:39 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Nice run by the Heat to close out the 2nd quarter in response to the Mavs comeback. Everyone got involved on both ends. Lowry finding his offense is a huge plus. – 8:37 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat end the half on an 11-2 run, lead the Mavs 60-52.

– Herro vs Luka

– Lowry’s scoring coming alive

– Butler and Bam’s defense

– Brunson with a RSHK night

Heat-Mavs always delivers, man. – 8:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 70, Mavericks 62. After starting 4 of 6 on threes, Dallas has shot 4 of 17 from deep. Tyler Herro with 17 points, Jimmy Butler with 13 points and Kyle Lowry with 11 points. – 8:36 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

At half, the Heat bench is outscoring the Mavs’ 32-8.

Relatedly: The Mavs are down 70-62 at the break. – 8:36 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Halftime: Heat 70, Mavs 62. Entertaining game. I keep reading that the NBA has no dominate team, but Miami has earmarks of becoming one. – 8:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Dewayne Dedmon has never missed a shot under the rim – 8:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 70, Mavs 62 at half. Doncic 19 for Dallas, Herro 17 for Heat. And Dewayne Dedmon playing like a Man-ster. – 8:35 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry is so smart at getting 2 for 1’s. – 8:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry with three first-half threes. – 8:34 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bam’s defense on Luka should be added to his DPOY reel. – 8:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That Bam possession guarding Luka was textbook – 8:32 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Tyler Herro, my gosh. He is growing up before our eyes and it’s glorious. We saw a glimpse of this in the bubble but this is on another level in which it’s sustained excellence. – 8:25 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Speaking of same categories: Tyler Herro and Luka Doncic both with 17 points in about the same minutes. – 8:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

News alert: Luka Doncic thinks he should be in the conversation with Tyler Herro – 8:24 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Herro thinks he’s Luka is why this is so great. – 8:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Even the Heat players are shocked when Herro does these things

Just look at their faces – 8:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro doing Tyler Herro things: Hitting step-back threes and making nice reads with the ball in his hands. He has 17 points and 4 assists in 13 minutes. – 8:22 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Herro just Luka’d Luka – 8:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Mavericks hunt the Doncic-Herro matchup. Doncic misses. Tyler with the 3 on the other end. Tyler Herro at the moment is going . . . pic.twitter.com/qxAJUFPPnI – 8:22 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

17 points for Herro on 7-12 shooting. Go ahead and give him 6th Man of the Year. – 8:22 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tyler Herro first half highlights. pic.twitter.com/dtFNYDVhoa – 8:22 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka doing Luka things. Step-back 3. – 8:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kyle Lowry just got T’d up, and Luka smiled toward the Heat bench and shook his head a little.

Must feel nice to not be the one in trouble this time. – 8:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Mavericks have already attempted 19 threes. There’s six minutes left in the first half. – 8:18 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jack Harlow about to make a whole album about Tyler Herro at this rate – 8:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With his ninth point, Luka Doncic passed current Dallas coach Jason Kidd for 14th on the Mavericks’ all-time scoring list. – 8:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro is developing a new best friend in Kyle Lowry. – 8:14 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Tyler Herro bucket status pic.twitter.com/0dyy6tLJYH – 8:12 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tyler Herro currently a candidate for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Song of the Year, Governor of Wisconsin and the Nobel Peace Prize. – 8:12 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Mavs, who not long ago led this game by 11 points, just gave up a 15-6 run to the Heat and are now down.

Perhaps they will spend this timeout discussing the idea of not giving Tyler Herro wide-open threes. – 8:11 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Probably shouldn’t leave Herro wide open. Just a small suggestion. The guy is en fuego this season. – 8:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Man oh man

Tyler Herro doing Tyler Herro things – 8:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro is . . . again. pic.twitter.com/XKXWPohlv1 – 8:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

And the Heat leads … – 8:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now two fouls on Markieff Morris, in addition to Butler. Not a lot of playable depth at forward for Spoelstra tonight, with Strus and Okpala out. – 8:08 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Reminder: @dramil13 and I will be going LIVE on YouTube during the final 5 minutes of tonight’s Heat-Mavericks game. Follow @LockedOnHeat on YouTube and tune in then.

youtube.com/channel/UCeDSZ… – 8:05 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

The #Mavs hold a 30-24 lead over the Heat after the first quarter. Luka has 8 pts, Tim and Jalen have 6 pts apiece. – 8:04 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tyler Herro + End of 1st quarters = 💰 – 8:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat go down 11 in first, trail Mavs 30-24 at end of one. Butler with 12 points for Heat but also two fouls. – 8:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Mavericks 30, Heat 24. Jimmy Butler with 12 points. Dallas led by as many as 11 in the opening period. – 8:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Butler checks out:

Dallas- 24

Jimmy Butler- 12

Rest of Heat- 6 – 7:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin as third Heat reserve. So he is the new Max Strus. – 7:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin checking in. Looks like he will get Max Strus’ minutes tonight. – 7:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

P.J. Tucker on Luka now that Jimmy Butler is playing with a foul in the first quarter. – 7:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 54 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, three off the franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 7:55 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat wearing their red uniforms in Dallas. Believe they’ve done that before … pic.twitter.com/9oC4FWG8Pg – 7:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kareem-Abdul Dedmon is back – 7:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The rims in Dallas are very loud. – 7:47 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Stop me if you’re heard this before, but there’s another first-quarter, double-digit lead in a Mavs game

Except this time, Mavs are on the right side. They’ve hit 4 of their first 6 threes, including one for Luka, and lead 17-7, forcing the Heat to call timeout. – 7:43 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages approximately 100 points vs. the Heat on about 206% shooting. – 7:43 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

2 of 8 on field goals to start for Miami is less than ideal

0 of 4 for those not named Jimmy Butler – 7:42 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

The #Mavs are up 17-7 over the Heat with 6:53 left in the first quarter. – 7:42 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Kevin Harlan might be the first person other than Mark Cuban to describe the Mavericks hiring of Jason Kidd as “a great hire.” – 7:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Mavericks take a lot of threes and the Heat gives up a lot of three-point attempts. Dallas making its threes early and lead 17-7. – 7:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tim Hardaway Jr. with his usual against the Heat. – 7:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Mavericks make three of their first five threes and lead 12-5. – 7:39 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Early game traffic? Lines to show vaccine cards/tests? Rolling Stones concert at the Cotton Bowl?

There’s, like, not many people in AAC for Mavs-Heat opening tip. pic.twitter.com/0lLlh8GR7B – 7:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

And the hounding begins

Jimmy starts on Luka

Bam switches onto him

Out of bounds

PJ Tucker guards Luka

Lowry forces a shot clock violation – 7:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler started on Luka Doncic. But P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo both switched on to him on the first possession. – 7:33 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Charles Barkley on TNT: “I’m curious to watch Dallas tonight. Because Dallas, the way they’re constructed, they need to make a trade, but I want to see if they get beat-down tonight to confirm that.” – 7:33 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @NekiasNBA is here to answer 21 Questions! We run through the Heat, Bulls, Celtics, foul calls, Evan Mobley, Zion, and plenty more (full question list below).

SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Butler opens defensively on Doncic. – 7:33 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Two teams that beat Miami are in the top 3 of the first CFP rankings. – 7:20 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

First start of the year for Jalen Brunson. In 12 starts last year he avg 16.8 ppg. Mavs vs Heat on BSSW. Tip at 6:32 tonight – 7:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Mavericks have the third-worst rebounding percentage in the NBA, and are without Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis. There could be some second-chance opportunities for the Heat tonight … – 7:19 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

MIA starters: Butler, Tucker, Adebayo, Robinson, Lowry

6:30 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo back in the Heat’s starting lineup, alongside P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The usual starters for Heat: Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry. – 7:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Udonis Haslem is back with the Heat tonight. He missed Monday’s practice for personal reasons. – 6:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Who guards Luka tonight?

The answer is Bam and Jimmy

Yes, at the same time

Miami’s going to blitz him all night long, and they’re going to force the others with the 28th best offense to beat them – 6:49 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mavs coach Jason Kidd made a point to note how much more physical NBA play has been this season. (Perhaps related: Luka Doncic is averaging only 4.7 free throw attempts per game — by far a career low — and the bruising Heat are in town tonight.)

Some of Kidd’s comments: pic.twitter.com/FJVgWNTUde – 6:49 PM

Willie Cauley-Stein @THEwillieCS15

running this with a stride #MFFL 🏀🤘🏽

🎥: @iburks pic.twitter.com/pzhGwSzR6y – 6:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

South Florida native Brandon Knight on playing for the Heat’s G League affiliate: “I’ve been a Heat fan my whole life. I still am. I always want the best for the city, for the organization.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:28 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

From Jason Kidd pregame: Maxi Kleber injury, first reported as a back strain, is an oblique strain – out at least 7-10 days. – 6:26 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

#Mavs G Trey Burke will miss tonight’s game against Miami because coach Jason Kidd said he missed the window for the COVID-19 testing. Kidd said Burke will travel with the Mavs for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. It’s the 2nd time Burke has missed the testing window this season. – 6:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jason Kidd says Trey Burke out because he missed COVID testing window. – 6:04 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs lineup changes tonight, per Jason Kidd:

Jalen Brunson will start, Dorian Finney-Smith will shift to power forward. Luka, THJ, Powell as normal. – 6:03 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Unvaccinated Mavs guard Trey Burke will miss his second game this season due to not being available during the COVID testing window. He forfeits those game checks. – 6:02 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per Kidd: Hopefully KP plays tomorrow in SA. Kleber injury is now an oblique injury and will miss 7-10 days. Burke missing tonight with H&S issues – 6:02 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd with Mavs injury updates:

KP resting after walkthrough yesterday and “hopefully” will play tomorrow.

Maxi Kleber back strain is now an oblique strain, 7-10 days at least.

Trey Burke missed COVID-19 testing window (for 2nd time in 4 games), but will travel tonight. – 6:01 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Kristaps Porzingis is “progressing” and will “hopefully” play tomorrow night vs. Spurs, Jason Kidd said. Porzingis is out for fourth straight game due to lower back stiffness.

Maxi Kleber will be out at least 7-10 days due to an oblique strain. – 6:01 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bam Adebayo is available tonight against the Mavs. – 6:01 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee), previously listed as questionable, will be available to play tonight in Dallas.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:00 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight against the @Heat. The veteran forward has missed the previous three games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks @NBA – 5:59 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee) will be available to play tonight vs the Mavs. – 5:59 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo will be available tonight

@5ReasonsSports – 5:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo will be available to play tonight vs. Mavericks. – 5:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo will be available tonight for Heat in Dallas. – 5:55 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Miami guy Tim Hardaway Jr. featured on the Mavs’ giveaway tonight against — you guessed it — Miami. pic.twitter.com/AtuGGDRu0R – 5:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saben Lee and Luka Garza are here warming up. They were with the Cruise yesterday. Big benefit of having the G League team in the city. No more three-hour treks across state. – 4:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo apparently serving as Udonis Haslem’s booking agent; personnel quirk impacting Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier: Erik Spoelstra stressing this is no time to believe the Heat hype. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier: ASK IRA: Are the Heat limited with their Plan B amid Max Strus’ absence? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… And KZ Okpala (ankle) not an option tonight vs. Mavericks. – 4:10 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Most of the time when a Mavs game is on the national network it’s on tonight, we’re not on the air. Tonight is an exception, Mavs vs Heat is on BSSW at 6:30p. Mavs 4-2 so far & 3-0 at home. Miami the early and runaway leaders in net rating so far at 16.5, thx to five 10+ pt wins – 3:59 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Porzingis and Kleber are out tonight, as is Trey Burke (COVID protocols). – 3:18 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The #Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from @MotorCityCruise. – 2:55 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise, the team’s G League affiliate. – 2:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Former Pine Crest star Brandon Knight is grateful for his G League opportunity with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat and Mavericks rule out additional players for tonight’s game in Dallas – 2:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

So Heat expected to have 12 available players tonight, if Adebayo can go: Lowry, Robinson, Butler, Tucker, Adebayo, Herro, Dedmon, Morris, Martin, Vincent, Yurtseven and Haslem. – 1:58 PM

🏀 The Bulls are back

🏀 The Celtics need leadership

🏀 The Heat are off to a blistering start

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6TOlTg… – 1:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat announce that KZ Okpala is out tonight due to a sprained right ankle. Team already is without Max Strus (knee). Bam Adebayo (knee) still listed as questionable. Might be time to get Marcus Garrett back from G League. – 1:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Along with Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett, the Heat has also ruled out KZ Okpala (sprained right ankle) for tonight’s game vs. Mavericks.

Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) still questionable. – 1:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Mavericks:

Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. – 1:36 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

With a win tonight, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra would tie Mike Dunleavy (613) for 26th on the NBA’s all-time victory list.

Trey Burke (protocols), Maxi Kleber (oblique) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) out for Mavs.

Max Strus (knee) out for Heat, Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable. – 1:32 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis will miss his fourth straight game (low back tightness) tonight against Miami.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:31 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. – 1:30 PM