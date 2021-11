Windows 11 started rolling out on October 5, 2021. The operating system brings a new Start menu, a refreshed interface, and several new features and improvements. It also includes a Chat app powered by Microsoft Teams. This is the default communication app on Windows 11, and it can sit comfortably in the Taskbar. Now that PC owners have had a chance to try it out, we'd like to know if they use the Chat app on Windows 11.

MICROSOFT ・ 9 DAYS AGO