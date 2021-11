Dinosaurs, princesses, witches, and much more took over at Downtown Naperville’s Halloween Hop. Around 70 businesses got into the spirit to hand out candy and other treats. “[It’s] a way to get back to normalcy,” said Danielle Tufano, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “You can get out of the house, you can have some fun, you can dress up. You can get some candy, who doesn’t love candy? And just have a great time with the different shops and restaurants and activities that we have here in Downtown Naperville.”

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO