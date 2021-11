On the morning of Friday October 29, the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 5378 Ky. Rt. 201 Sitka at the residence of Edgar “Eddie” Castle. The search warrant is the result of a two year investigation into illegal sales of Methamphetamine in Johnson Co. With the assistance of Operation Unite Detective Scott Bailey and DEA London, the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office was able to make numerous controlled drug buys at the residence and ultimately the execution of the search warrant. As a result of the search, authorities located and recovered a quantity of suspected Methamphetamine along with several thousand dollars believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. There were also firearms and other drug paraphernalia recovered as well.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO