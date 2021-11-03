CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half of SEC in First Playoff Rankings, Including Bulldogs

By allHOGS Staff
 9 days ago

Mississippi State ranked 17th in first College Football Playoff rankings.

That missed 2-point conversion against Ole Miss may be the play that haunts this Arkansas team.

The 5-3 Razorbacks aren't in the Top 25 in the first College Football Playoff rankings , released Tuesday evening.

Hopefully you will note the Hogs' opponent Saturday, Mississippi State, also has a 5-3 record ... and is ranked 17th in the first rankings.

That's one spot behind Ole Miss, a team Arkansas lost by a single point when a 2-point conversion pass sailed high over everybody after regulation play ended. Sam Pittman didn't want to kick an extra point and play overtime.

Texas A&M is ranked 14th. The Hogs beat them, 20-10, in September.

Here are the rankings from the committee:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

7. Michigan

8. Oklahoma

9. Wake Forest

10. Notre Dame

11. Oklahoma State

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Ole Miss

17. Mississippi State

18. Kentucky

19. NC State

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Fresno State

24. San Diego State

25. Pittsburgh

Notes from the first rankings:

• Every team in the SEC West is in the rankings with the exception of Arkansas and LSU.

• It is an opportunity for the Hogs to at least slip into the rankings with a win Saturday.

• The Razorbacks are a 5-point favorite for Saturday's game, according to the line at SISportsBook.com.

• No. 2 Alabama is the only other team in the rankings left on Arkansas' schedule and that will be Nov. 20 in Tuscaloosa.

