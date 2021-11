On Nov. 5, at about 8 a.m., an inspection and abatement warrant was served at the Green Valley Motel on State Highway 101 in Orick. The occupants were vacated and the motel was boarded up to prevent entry. The warrant was in response to a Notice and Order of Substandard Housing and Order to Vacate that was issued on Sept. 27, due to conditions at the motel that posed a significant hazard to the occupants and surrounding community.

