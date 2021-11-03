CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinole, CA

Suspect arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in Pinole

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319CGo_0ckjm0Ux00

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in Pinole, according to the police department.

On Tuesday, authorities served a search and arrest warrant in the 1200 block of 102nd Avenue in Oakland for the suspect involved in armed robberies over the past two months.

U.S. gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

49-year-old Michael Barber was identified as the suspect.

Authorities had determined similarities in the robberies, including the suspect description and handgun used.

The victims gave detailed descriptions to police of Barber, the handgun, the vehicle, and the license plate.

Surveillance cameras at one robbery location also captured Barber.

Police say he is on parole for robbery and was taken into custody.

Do I have COVID or the flu? CDC says symptoms alone can’t tell

Officials searched Barber’s house and found clothes that match the description during the crimes, in addition to the handgun used.

Barber was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple charges.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the police at (510) 724-1111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Pinole, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Pinole, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

2 hospitalized in Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two are in the hospital after officers responded to a shooting Wednesday morning in Antioch, police said in a press release. The shooting was at the Sinclair Gas Station on Lone Tree Way. The victims were two men — one who suffered a gunshot to the abdomen and another who suffered […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy