Suspect arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in Pinole

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in Pinole, according to the police department.

On Tuesday, authorities served a search and arrest warrant in the 1200 block of 102nd Avenue in Oakland for the suspect involved in armed robberies over the past two months.

49-year-old Michael Barber was identified as the suspect.

Authorities had determined similarities in the robberies, including the suspect description and handgun used.

The victims gave detailed descriptions to police of Barber, the handgun, the vehicle, and the license plate.

Surveillance cameras at one robbery location also captured Barber.

Police say he is on parole for robbery and was taken into custody.

Officials searched Barber’s house and found clothes that match the description during the crimes, in addition to the handgun used.

Barber was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple charges.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the police at (510) 724-1111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.