Toledo, OH

Game day updates: Eastern Michigan 52, Toledo 49 -- Final

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 4 days ago

Two Toledo turnovers contributed to a 21-8 third quarter for Eastern Michigan, which leads UT 45-36 with 15 minutes remaining.

Dequan Finn had an interception and a fumble, as the Toledo offense sputtered following a sensational first half.

Second quarter

Toledo leads Eastern Michigan 28-24 at halftime, thanks to 415 yards and a smorgasbord of big plays.

The Rockets’ two second-quarter touchdowns came on an 80-yard pass to Matt Landers and a 97-yard kick return by Jacquez Stewart.

So far, the difference has been UT forcing EMU to kick a field goal.

First quarter

After an entertaining first quarter, Toledo and Eastern Michigan are tied at 14.

The Rockets had a five-play scoring drive and a three-play scoring drive. Bryant Koback has touchdown runs of 67 and 22 yards.

Eastern Michigan tied the game at 14 after Toledo’s Devin Maddox muffed a punt. The Eagles recovered at the 13-yard line and scored three plays later.

Game coverage: Otsego 21, Eastwood 14 -- 4th quarter

At the end of three quarters, Otsego leads visiting Northern Buckeye Conference rival Eastwood 21-14 in a Division V regional football playoff quarterfinal. The host Knights took game’s opening possession and drove 81 yards on 12 plays, and scored on a 5-yard run by Blake Steele.
FOOTBALL
Liberty-Benton advances to state volleyball semifinals

MILLBURY — Liberty-Benton remained unbeaten and is still alive in its quest for a second Division III state volleyball championship in three years. The fourth-ranked Eagles (28-0) advanced to the state final four with a convincing 3-0 victory Saturday over unranked and upset-minded Margaretta at Lake High School.
MILLBURY, OH
Central Catholic overwhelms St. John's in playoff rematch

Central Catholic was slow to get rolling on Friday night, kind of like the calm before a storm. Once the Fighting Irish broke loose, they never stopped, hammering Three Rivers Athletic Conference rival St. John's Jesuit 54-0 in a Division II second-round playoff football victory at Gallagher Stadium.
Fremont Ross can't overcome early deficit in D-II regional quarterfinal loss

AVON, Ohio — When you find yourself down 14-0 three minutes into a game, it’s never a good thing. Seventh-seeded Fremont Ross did not give up Friday night despite the early deficit, but it could not dig itself out of that hole against No. 2-seeded Avon, falling 52-26 in a Division II regional quarterfinal at Avon’s Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium.
Ottawa Hills boys soccer defeats Ottoville, advances to state semifinals

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Ottawa Hills boys soccer team defeated Ottoville 1-0 in the Division III regional finals Saturday afternoon at Tiffin Columbian High School. The Green Bears (14-2-3), ranked No. 4 in the final Ohio Scholastic Coaches Association coaches poll, got what proved to be the game-winning goal from Elijah Shetterly at 19:09 in the first half, and it proved to be the deciding factor as they advance to the Final Four.
Walleye top Kalamazoo for 4th straight win

KALAMAZOO —The Toledo Walleye scored three goals in the third period and hung on to defeat the Kalamazoo Wings 6-4 on Friday night at Wings Event Center. The Walleye (4-1) have won four straight games after losing the season opener in Kalamazoo on Oct. 23.
