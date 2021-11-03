Game day updates: Eastern Michigan 52, Toledo 49 -- Final

Two Toledo turnovers contributed to a 21-8 third quarter for Eastern Michigan, which leads UT 45-36 with 15 minutes remaining.



Dequan Finn had an interception and a fumble, as the Toledo offense sputtered following a sensational first half.

Second quarter

Toledo leads Eastern Michigan 28-24 at halftime, thanks to 415 yards and a smorgasbord of big plays.

The Rockets’ two second-quarter touchdowns came on an 80-yard pass to Matt Landers and a 97-yard kick return by Jacquez Stewart.

So far, the difference has been UT forcing EMU to kick a field goal.

First quarter

After an entertaining first quarter, Toledo and Eastern Michigan are tied at 14.

The Rockets had a five-play scoring drive and a three-play scoring drive. Bryant Koback has touchdown runs of 67 and 22 yards.

Eastern Michigan tied the game at 14 after Toledo’s Devin Maddox muffed a punt. The Eagles recovered at the 13-yard line and scored three plays later.