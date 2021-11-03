Incumbents take preliminary lead in Santa Barbara City Council races

Tracy Lehr / KEYT

Incumbents take the early lead in Santa Barbara City Council race

Meagan Harmon reacts to her lead in District 6 Santa Barbara City Council race

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Voters seem to be in good spirits as they dropped off their ballots at city hall on Election Day.

Some wore red, white, and blue masks and patriotic socks.

One female voter said women have only had the right to vote for 102 years, so she doesn't take it for granted.

She hopes others feel the same, since local races are known to be close.

Some people walked their dogs to the polls to drop off their ballots.

Stephanie Forrester said she was going to mail her ballot in until she found out her dog got ahold of it.

"I could not find it, and noticed my dog had been chewing on it, and chewed my ballot, so we had to come down here and vote in person."

Voters may not know the results right away.

There are three incumbents running for re-election.

Eric Friedman in District 5 is the only one without a challenger.

In District 6, Meagan Harmon faced three candidates including Zachary Pike, Nina Johnson and Jason Carlton.

In District, 4 Kristen Sneddon faced Barrett Reed.

The incumbents watched the release of the preliminary results in an outdoor viewing are by the steps of city hall.

Sneddon was ahead with the more than 40 percent of her district's votes counted.

She wore her grandmother's pearls and was aware that Mayor Cathy Murillo in third place in her race.

"I'm really listening to people who are seeing a message that there needs to be some change and i'm going to take that to heart and i want an open door for people to feel free to have conversation and this is preliminary but i"m feeling hopeful, " said Sneddon.

She headed to a party at Sama Sama near the Granada Theatre.

Meagan Harmon was in the lead with about 30 percent of her district's votes counted.

"I'm 7 and a half to eight months pregnant, so I am a little tired. It is hard to tell if it is from election or the baby, but I am feeling so much gratitude now," said Harmon.

She has a daughter and is expecting a baby boy.

Harmon celebrated with her friends and family until about 11 p.m. at the Wine Therapy.

The winners will serve 5 year terms. The additional year is due to Santa Barbara's move to even year elections.

The remaining votes will be counted and released later this week.

For more information visit countyofsb.org.

