Perrysburg City Council hears presentation on latest land use plan

A number of Perrysburg Heights residents and supporters attended a Perrysburg City Council committee of the whole meeting to hear a presentation of the land use plan that has Heights residents concerned about the future of their community.

Aaron Domini, principal at OHM Advisers, the company the city contracted with to create the latest land use plan, said during Tuesday’s meeting that the intent was never to single out Perrysburg Heights.

“Our intention is only to help the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s up to [city council] to say whether that’s an important piece of the plan.”

The Heights is a 90-acre Perrysburg Township community south of I-475 and bounded by State Rt. 25 and Roachton Road to the west and the south, respectively.

Earlier this year, a draft of Perrysburg city’s land use plan, dubbed Perrysburg Tomorrow, was released. That draft included several possible changes to the Heights that many of its residents oppose, such as enhancing walkability, establishing mixed-use zoning for commercial and residential development, and adding centrally-located green space to an area where residential homes currently sit.

On Tuesday, Mr. Domini presented a revised version of the earlier plan, which identified the Heights as a legacy neighborhood, meaning that little or no development would be slated for that area.

City council could continue working with residents of the area to determine appropriate development, Mr. Domini said, or it could simply be left alone. And he pointed out that without annexation, the city could do nothing to the neighborhood because it’s located in Perrysburg Township.

In response to questions about why the Heights was included at all in a land use plan for the city, Mr. Domini said he and his colleagues looked at everything within the city’s utility service boundaries, because that space is where the city could conceivably grow.

Councilman Mark Weber brought up one of the concerns that residents have, which is that the process of establishing the Heights as a focus area seemed to take place without much input from Heights residents. He paged through the plan and noted the lack of references to the Heights until the end.

“It just looks like it was thrown together,” he said. “I’m just a little disappointed in that.”

Councilman Deborah Born said that she believes the Heights as a neighborhood should be left alone.

“They’re in the township,” she said.

Paul Belazis, board president for the Perrysburg Heights Community Association, pointed out that in the previous land use plan from 1993, the Heights was identified as a residential area, and he believes that the city should continue honoring the 1993 plan.

“They already did it in 1993,” he said. “They already have a plan.”