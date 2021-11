Lou Williams got to spend a lot of time with the Los Angeles Clippers and during his tenure with the franchise, he was beloved by many of his teammates, and the fanbase itself. The Clippers were a natural extension of Williams' being and it felt like he was going to be a part of the team until the end of his career. That all changed at last year's trade deadline when Williams was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks for Rajon Rondo.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO