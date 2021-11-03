CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Charging Infrastructure Is Outpacing Forecasts, Study Finds

By Posted by BeauHD
 9 days ago

During the first three months of 2021, the United States installed its 100,000th EV charger. Ars Technica reports on the important electric vehicle milestone:. Of course, the actual composition of those chargers is important. It's no good having half a million places to plug in if they're all level 1 (120...

hardware.slashdot.org

Axios

Infrastructure bill includes billions for broadband

The infrastructure bill heading to President Biden's desk includes $65 billion to improve high-speed internet access and affordability. Why it matters: The pandemic proved the necessity of connectivity to participate in daily American life, and Biden's administration acknowledged that by including this funding in the infrastructure package. By the numbers:...
U.S. POLITICS
Brookings Institution

Digital infrastructure is more than just broadband: What the US can learn from Europe’s open source technology policy study

Technology and innovation have long been known to be key drivers of growth allowing companies and countries to better compete. The recent U.S. infrastructure bill aims to foster such growth by providing for investments in digital infrastructure. However, these investments are nearly exclusively focused on better and more accessible broadband. Complementary to broadband, open technologies—those for which the underlying intellectual property, whether it is source code or hardware design, is publicly available—are playing an increasingly important role in the modern economy and companies’ and countries’ ability to innovate. In particular, open source software (OSS) and open source hardware (OSH) have become critical building blocks for both everyday products (cell phones, cars, household appliances, etc.) and cutting-edge emerging technologies (artificial intelligence, big data analytics, etc.). However, since most OSS and OSH is available for free and created through distributed efforts rather than by one particular company, it can be difficult to understand the full economic impact of these critical technologies.
INTERNET
KGMI

Infrastructure bill to bring billions for projects in Washington State

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by congress and awaiting President Biden’s signature will bring billions to Washington. The package steers $4.7 billion toward highways, $605 million for bridges and $1.8 billion to public transportation in the state. Hundreds of millions more would help improve drinking water,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

A lumber CEO who raised his minimum wage to $15 an hour and embraced 'overstaffing' explains why companies need to be 'pro-employee' to solve the labor shortage

So-called labor shortages are still cropping up across the country, as employers struggle to staff up. But Stinson Dean, CEO of Deacon Lumber, told Bloomberg that his company is overstaffed. He says that's because he doesn't overwork his team and he pays them a reasonable wage. "We have a very...
ECONOMY
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
thedrive

Watch This Hypersonic Test Aircraft Wow A Crowd With Its Afterburner

Hermeus, a hypersonic aviation startup, hopes to begin actually flight testing this design, with help from the US Air Force, as early as next year. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Hypersonic aviation startup Hermeus added flair to a ceremony to unveil its first prototype design, the Quarterhorse, when it...

