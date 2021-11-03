CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things we learned from the initial College Football Playoff Rankings

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
OK, now all the predicting and conjecture can end — well, at least on what the initial College Football Rankings will be. Because of what was unveiled Tuesday night, however, there’s still plenty to talk about. To say there were a few surprises is a bit of an understatement.

We had some compelling questions going into all the fun, and now we have some answers to some of those things based on the way the committee placed some of the teams we’ve seen and formed our own opinions on.

Of course, you’re likely here (or at least most of you) because you want to know how all of this affects Ohio State, but we’re going deeper than that. There were some clear lines drawn in the sand with where some baseline things have been set, and we’re here to make a little more sense of it.

Here are five things we took away from the first set of College Football Rankings for 2021.

The Playoff Committee values Power Five over Group of Five teams

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

This isn’t really anything too terribly new. It’s always been a long shot for a Group of Five team to get into all the fun the final four teams that make the College Football Playoff to get in. UCF couldn’t do it (despite claims on the contrary), and Cincinnati couldn’t do it last year. Once again, we saw that perception take root again with the committee’s initial rankings. Teams like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh got the nod over the Coastal Carolina and UTSA’s of the world.

The CFP Committee doesn't think that highly of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks ago, I’d have laid money on the Cincinnati Bearcats showing up in the top four when the first set of rankings were released. However, the last couple of weeks when they struggled against Navy and Tulane seemed to be the excuse the CFP committee needed to leave Cincy on the outside looking in at No. 6. You would have thought that the win over a top ten Notre Dame by the committee’s own accounts would have meant more. No, instead, the Bearcats are left with a significant uphill climb now unless there is mass chaos in front of them.

The Alabama curve is alive and well

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

OK. I’ll admit. I don’t get it. I did call this, but it still doesn’t make it right. Alabama continues to get a pass in these rankings year after year. Obviously, the Crimson Tide have been fantastic over the years, but this year, Nick Saban’s crew has one win (one) over a currently ranked team, and a loss over another with the blemish because at the hands of Texas A&M. Michigan State has a better win as an undefeated team, as does Oregon.

Each year is different so treat it as such. There’s really no rational explanation for Alabama being No. 2. None. Get ready college football fans — If Alabama beats Georgia in Atlanta, there’s going to be two SEC teams invited to the party. The path has been set barring some significant unpredictability.

The Committee likes Ohio State and Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) races up the sideline ahead of Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown (16) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Penn State At Ohio State Football

One of the biggest surprises of the night with the big reveal of the CFP Rankings was seeing Oregon at No. 4, one spot ahead of Ohio State. Don’t get me wrong, I expected the Ducks to be ahead of the Buckeyes because of the head-to-head win, I just didn’t expect both of them to be ranked inside the top five.

The Ducks are in a really, really good spot — better than anyone could have anticipated, and so is Ohio State. At this point, if both win out, they are probably both in. Yes, despite the national media proclaiming the Pac-12 dead, that’s clearly not the case. And … if OSU keeps winning, Oregon looks that much better.

Oklahoma got the shaft

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners’ placekicker Gabe Brkic (47) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Look, this here free website is an Ohio State homer site, so this feels a little odd, but Oklahoma got snubbed. Yeah, the Sooners have played a slew of close games and tend to play down to the competition, but they have more wins than any other team in FBS (9), have yet to drop a game, and have shown some character in coming back and continuing to find a way to win through adversity. A 9-0 team in a Power Five conference should not be at No. 8 at this point, plain and simple. Especially a team like Oklahoma that you know has a ton of talent.

Of anything that was revealed on Tuesday night, this development was the biggest head-scratcher. The good news for Sooner fans though — win out and we like your chances.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
