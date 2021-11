HOUSTON — Max Fried was the Braves. He did not look good in his Game 2 start, and two batters into Game 6 he was on the ground — dazed, embarrassed and possibly injured. But these Braves and their players have shown they will get off the canvas. They were five games under .500 in mid-June, their best player (Ronald Acuna Jr.) was lost for the season in early July, they still hadn’t cleared breakeven seven days into August and a four-game losing streak three weeks into September made them vulnerable to missing the playoffs.

