Tennis

Slovakia slip past U.S. in Billie Jean King Cup

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tight doubles victory lifted the Slovakia to a 2-1 win over the United States on Tuesday in group play at the Billie Jean King Cup. Viktoria Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova edged Caroline Dolehide and CoCo...

www.birminghamstar.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
