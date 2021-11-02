CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images suggest Los Angeles jetpack sightings were balloons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A TV station says a Los Angeles police helicopter recorded images of what appeared to be a human-shaped...

TheDailyBeast

Pilots Who Said They Spotted People Flying Jetpacks May Have Seen Jack Skellington Balloons, Feds Say

The FBI and FAA have spent months investigating what pilots described as people flying jetpacks dangerously close to Los Angeles International Airport, only to reportedly come to suspect that the pilots may have just seen Jack Skellington balloons. There have been three sightings of the supposed jetpack flights—the first was made by an American Airlines crew on Aug. 30, 2020; the second by a China Airlines crew on Oct. 14, 2020; and the third on July 28 this year, when a pilot reported a “jet man” at approximately 5,000 feet. The FBI and FAA launched an investigation, and told NBC Los Angeles on Monday: “One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons.” One law-enforcement official told NBC that the balloon could have been part of a Halloween decoration that broke loose, with NBC noting the resemblance to Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas. According to NBC, investigators have completely ruled out the possibility that someone was genuinely flying a jetpack at 5,000 feet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
myrtlebeachonline.com

Mysterious ‘jetpack man’ in Los Angeles may not be a man at all, FBI says

The FBI thinks it might have some answers for the people who said they’ve seen what looked like a man wearing a jetpack flying over Los Angeles. The agency said in a statement that it worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the claims, but did not find any concrete evidence that could verify the jetpack sightings, the Los Angeles Times reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechSpot

LA's Jetpack Guy was probably a Jack Skellington balloon

WTF?! Although jetpacks have moved from the domain of sci-fi to reality in recent times, it seems multiple sightings of a man flying over Los Angeles using one of the devices may have a much simpler explanation: balloons. The first sighting came back in August last year when American Airlines...
