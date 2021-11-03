CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

H-E-B donation campaign supports military Veterans, servicemembers

KCEN
KCEN
 9 days ago
TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B is hosting a donation campaign for active duty, servicemembers, military Veterans and their families, according to H-E-B's newsroom. Customers can now donate to H-E-B's Operation Appreciation...

