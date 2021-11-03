H-E-B donation campaign supports military Veterans, servicemembers

TEMPLE, Texas — Texas State Parks will waive entrance fees for all day-use visitors in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 14, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country’s military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “To celebrate their service, Texas State Parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful State Parks for free. I am glad that we are able to encourage families to get outside in honor of our veterans.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO