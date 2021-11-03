CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigray rebels press toward capital

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xiykr_0ckjhfIk00

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as rebel forces from the northern Tigray region said they had gained territory near the country's capital.

The declaration came after the Tigray People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, claimed to have taken the key cities of Dessie and Kombolcha, which are located near the main route into the capital city of Addis Abada.

The TPLF said it was considering marching on Addis Abada as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take up arms and defend themselves against the rebels and authorities in the capital also encouraged residents to defend their neighborhoods.

Under the state of emergency, which the government said could last six months, Abiy has powers to arrest and detain critics, impose curfews and restrict media.

Justice Minister Gedion Timothewos also said that anyone older than 18 may be called to join the battle.

"Those who own weapons will be obliged to hand them over to the government," he said.

Ethiopia last declared a six-month state of emergency in February 2018 as Abiy took power after former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn's abrupt resignation.

Jeffrey Feltman, the United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa said Tuesday he was alarmed by the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, saying Washington, D.C., had observed famine and near famine as government restrictions prevented humanitarian help from getting to people.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration also threatened to remove the country from the African Growth and Opportunity Act trade agreement which grants it duty-free access to the United States, accusing it of "gross violations of internationally recognized human rights."

Comments / 8

Related
BBC

Ethiopia urges ex-soldiers to join fight against Tigray rebels

Ethiopia's military has called on former soldiers to re-join the army, as it battles to hold off a rebel advance. The appeal comes as rebel forces - spearheaded by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - make advances towards the capital, Addis Ababa. The US embassy has told all US...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS
AFP

Qatar FM calls for halt to normalization with Syria after UAE visit

Qatar's top diplomat voiced hope Friday for a halt to normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates paid a visit to Damascus. "We hope that countries will be discouraged from taking further steps with the Syrian regime," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reiterated US concerns about rehabilitating Assad. "Qatar's position will remain as it is -- we don't see any serious steps by (the) Assad regime showing his commitment to repair the damage that he made for his own country and for his own people," Al-Thani said. "As long as he's not taking any serious step, we think that changing the position is not a viable option," he said.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Aid group says 4,000-5,000 Afghans crossing into Iran daily

KABUL (Reuters) – As many as 4,000-5,000 Afghans have been crossing into Iran daily since the Taliban seized Kabul in August and hundreds of thousands more are expected to arrive in the coming winter, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Wednesday. The aid group said as many as 300,000...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Hailemariam Desalegn
AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. - High-level talks - International envoys have in recent days stepped up efforts to broker a cessation of hostilities.
POLITICS
Reuters

World powers aim to sanction Libya election spoilers

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - World powers will push for sanctions against anyone who disrupts Libya's electoral process and political transition, they agreed at a conference on Friday in Paris. The meeting, which included the leaders of France, Libya, Germany, Italy and Egypt, as well as the U.S. vice president,...
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

U.S. sanctions Eritrea’s military, ruling party over Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war, and it warned it would sanction Ethiopia’s government and rival Tigray forces if there is no “meaningful progress” toward a cease-fire and talks.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Famine#Tplf
UPI News

Qatar agrees to represent U.S. interests in Afghanistan

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Qatar will represent U.S. interests in Afghanistan starting the end of next month under an agreement signed Friday, allowing the Biden administration to engage more closely with the Taliban-led government there, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The move allows Qatar to operate in a similar...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
AFP

Residents voice fear in tense Polish border town

In a town swept up in the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border, residents said they were worried by the growing tensions but voiced support for the Polish government's tough stance. Since Monday, when hundreds of migrants marched to the Polish border from Belarus, columns of police and military vehicles have criss-crossed the normally sleepy town of around 19,000 people. "I'm afraid of the migrants getting through and what the consequences would be," said Henryk Lenkiewicz, a 67-year-old pensioner walking by a community noticeboard in the town centre. But 79-year-old Regina said she was more worried about the stand-off with Belarus than the migrants.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
212K+
Followers
44K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy