Road closure to start tonight in Live Oak

Pennington Road east will be closed to traffic at State Highway 99/Live Oak Boulevard beginning late Wednesday for construction activity, according to a release from Caltrans.

Construction crews will start restriping the highway this morning and shifting temporary concrete barriers from the west to the east side of the highway in preparation for widening work. At 5 p.m., the east side of the Pennington Road intersection is set to be closed to traffic through mid-December.

According to the release, motorists and pedestrians should use either Elm Street or Kola Street for State Highway 99 access or to cross the highway. During work on the east side of the intersection, southbound Highway 99 travelers will be allowed to make right turns onto Pennington Road west. However, left turns onto west Pennington will be prohibited for northbound motorists, the release said. While businesses will remain open during construction, the public will need to use Larkin Road to reach affected businesses, including Live Oak City Hall.

For more information, visit www.LiveOak99.com.