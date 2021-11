As expected, Senate Democrats today selected Nicholas Scutari, the longtime chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as the next Senate President. Scutari, who must still go through the formality of a Senate reorganization vote on January 11, will become the first new Senate President in twelve years. He’ll replace Steve Sweeney, the longest-serving legislative leader in New Jersey history, who will depart after 20 years in the Senate following his loss to Republican Edward Durr on November 2.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO