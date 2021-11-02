CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Patterson's abrupt ending at TCU unimaginable not long ago

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Not even TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati envisioned such an abrupt ending...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Why did TCU part ways with Gary Patterson? Their AD explains the ouster

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jeremiah Donati began his press conference Tuesday morning by stating an unquestioned fact. "Gary Patterson is a TCU icon," the TCU athletics director said. "He's built this football program, he's helped build this university, this community. We are forever indebted to his incredible contributions to Fort Worth, to TCU, to TCU Athletics, and to TCU Football."
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
heartlandcollegesports.com

Gary Patterson Has to Look in the Mirror Over TCU’s Woes

When it comes to statues, they aren’t just built for anyone. They are built for those who will leave their legacies behind long after they are gone. But to have a statue outside the stadium while you are still coaching is something few coaches have experienced. That’s not the case...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

TCU slammed by Gil Brandt over Gary Patterson departure

Gary Patterson is out at TCU, and Gil Brandt is not happy about it. The former Dallas Cowboys executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer said that Patterson's exit from TCU should have been handled in a far different manner. Instead, Patterson's era at TCU came to an unceremonious end Sunday night as the school announced it was parting ways with the longtime head coach. The move came on the heels of a 31-12 loss at Kansas State, which marked the fifth loss in six games for the Horned Frogs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hays Post

🏈 Rozell native Patterson out at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - TCU and football coach Gary Patterson mutually agreed to immediately part ways Sunday before the completion of his 21st season. The announcement came a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, Patterson's alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games, and they are 21-22 overall since the start of 2018. Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. He was the second-longest tenured FBS coach, trailing only Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 23rd season.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#American Football
Sports Illustrated

Who will replace Gary Patterson as TCU's next Head Football Coach?

Replacing a legend is never easy, but that is exactly what TCU's brass will ask of their next football coaching hire. With the Gary Patterson era officially coming to an end on Halloween 2021, TCU must now choose their next leader on the football field. Who are the candidates?. SMU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wvsportsnow.com

TCU and Head Coach Gary Patterson Parts Ways in Shock Move

Gary Patterson has a statue on the TCU campus, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to finish his 21st full season with the Horned Frogs. In a shock move, Newsy Scruggs, a Texas-based sports reporter, reported that Patterson and TCU will part ways immediately in the midst of a 3-5 season. He further reported that TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati will immediately begin the search for a new coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Bruce Feldman: TCU considering moving on from Gary Patterson, target emerges

Gary Patterson’s time at TCU could be on the clock. The second head coaching move in the Big 12 could be coming according to FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The winningest head coach in Horned Frogs history, Patterson helped them make the move to the Big 12 and become relevant on the college football landscape. But TCU is 3-4 this season and has not had a double-digit win season since 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Takeaways From TCU’s Decision to Move On From Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson’s departure from TCU football sent shock waves through college football. Here are five takeaways from the move as the Horned Frogs begin their coaching search. 1. This is not Jerry Kill’s job to ‘win’. Jerry Kill is the interim head coach. Kill, a long-time friend of Patterson’s, has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tcu360.com

Without Patterson, TCU football’s 2022 recruiting class at risk

*This article is being updated live. Less than 24 hours after Gary Patterson and TCU parted ways, members of TCU’s 2022 recruiting class have started to rethink their commitments to the Horned Frogs. The unknown of committing to a team without a head coach or getting promised exposure has already...
FORT WORTH, TX
ESPN

Jerry Kill and the TCU Horned Frogs looking 'to carry on' Gary Patterson's legacy

TCU interim coach Jerry Kill said he will try to uphold Gary Patterson's legacy the rest of the season after taking over at what he called "the house that Gary built." The school made its coaching change late Sunday afternoon, with Patterson departing immediately. He had led the football program since the 2000 season, going 181-79 with six conference titles in three different leagues, and six AP top-10 finishes.
NFL
247Sports

TCU AD Jeremiah Donati details Patterson departure

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and answered some very tough questions regarding the departure of legendary head coach Gary Patterson. Donati discussed everything from emotions from the past couple of days to what went into the decision to tell Patterson it was time...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy