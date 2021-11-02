CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coldest night of the season (so far)

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clearer sky initially tonight will allow for temps...

Idaho8.com

Rain/Snow Mix tonight, but Sunday clears up

TONIGHT: We will see lots of rain showers and snow showers making their way across our area tonight and into the overnight and early morning hours. Snow is reserved only for the more mountainous regions in central ID and western WY. The snow level does decrease to about 5000 ft for these areas in the overnight hours so towns in surrounding valleys like Jackson could see snow. Everywhere else will only look to experience rain. Accumulations look to be light and not too major. Winds stay breezy tonight around 10-20 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the 30's for mostly everyone except central ID where low's could drop into the 20's.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Temperatures To Warm Up Throughout The Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another clear, cold and frosty start to our morning, but we will finally get back to the mid 50s for afternoon highs. High pressure keeps us dry with abundant sunshine! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We do have a Code Orange day for the Liberty/Clairton area, but the NWS didn’t issue an Air Quality alert for any counties. The time when concentration is the highest will be in the morning with calm winds. Don’t forget tonight we get an extra hour of sleep as we turn our clocks back. Sunset today is at 6:10 p.m. and tomorrow will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KAAL-TV

Could it be... snow?

We have a big difference in the weather at this time next week as opposed to this weekend. Next Friday, out the door, we have a chance for a mix of rain and snow. It would start out as snow early due to air temperatures falling below freezing (into the upper 20s) before warming up close above freezing after daybreak. Accumulation will be light, but it will be essential to give extra time commuting into work since this could be the first time snow will be widespread for us in several months.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KELOLAND TV

Warm First Weekend of November – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, November 6

The first weekend of November is going to look and feel like the first weekend of October across the region, so enjoy it if you can. A large ridge of high pressure will set up shop over KELOLAND, keeping above average temperatures very much in place despite any cloud cover that comes along. With that said, however, record highs should remain generally safe.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Enjoy the warmth

We still have a few more days of above average temperatures for us. Warmer air higher up in the atmosphere will continue to be prominent for our area. We also have higher pressure moving in, which will allow that warmer air to sink. Combined this with plenty of radiation from the sun, and we have a warm, beautiful stretch on our hands. Clouds do become more common for us during the work week, but that is nothing compared to what we have after the next 3 days. This will be the best opportunity to take care of any outdoor activities or plans.
ENVIRONMENT

