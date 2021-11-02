Coldest night of the season (so far)

We still have a few more days of above average temperatures for us. Warmer air higher up in the atmosphere will continue to be prominent for our area. We also have higher pressure moving in, which will allow that warmer air to sink. Combined this with plenty of radiation from the sun, and we have a warm, beautiful stretch on our hands. Clouds do become more common for us during the work week, but that is nothing compared to what we have after the next 3 days. This will be the best opportunity to take care of any outdoor activities or plans.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO