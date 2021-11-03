CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnout light for municipal elections

Raleigh, N.C. — Turnout was light Tuesday for municipal elections across much of North Carolina. Many major cities, including Raleigh, Fayetteville and Cary, had their elections pushed back to 2022...

NCCU program aims to get more Black men into teaching

Durham, N.C. — Although more than one-third of public school students nationwide are Black, less than 2 percent of teachers are Black men. North Carolina Central University wants to close that numbers gap. To create a pipeline of Black educators for classrooms in North Carolina and beyond, N.C. Central's School...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new congressional district

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rep. Madison Cawthorn says he’ll run in a new congressional district under North Carolina’s newly approved map. His move to compete for a seat friendlier to Republicans could bolster his national profile and serve as a springboard to higher political office in a state slowly becoming more hospitable to Democrats.
Some NC schools take Friday off for mental health day

Many North Carolina school systems are taking November 12 off as a mental health day or day of reflection. They include Wake, Durham, Chatham, Cumberland, and Johnston County school systems. Some local experts shared some suggestions about ways families can take full advantage of these days. And although wellness days...
Western Blvd. closed at I-440 this weekend for ramp revamp

Big changes are coming to a busy interchange in Raleigh over the weekend. Part of the Beltline widening project is a newly designed interchange at Western Boulevard and Interstate 440. In order to complete that work, contractors will close both directions of Western Boulevard at I-440, starting Friday at 9 p.m. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Vidant Health, ECU medical school close to changing name

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina health care provider and a university's medical school came closer on Friday to a name change following a vote by the school's trustees. The board of trustees at East Carolina University unanimously approved a joint operating agreement to combine the school's Brody School of Medicine and Vidant to create ECU Health, news outlets reported. The vote is the first step in the final approval process.
Foodie news: Popular food truck FatBoys Kitchen to open Raleigh location

Tudi Jackson of Ladyfingers Catering reached out to let me know that their latest venture, Ladyfingers Market & Eatery, will open this Monday, November 15th at Sojourn Glenwood Place (3710 Exchange Glenwood Place). The Market offers Ladyfingers’ signature fresh-frozen meal solutions, select grocery dry goods, bakery and dairy products, household necessities, bottled craft beer and fine wine. The Eatery offers artisanal sandwiches, fresh deli salads, a savory array of breakfast options and baked goods, a coffee bar and by-the-glass craft beer and wine. And of course, they still have their “gourmet to go” location on Whittaker Mill and all their catering services. Stop by on Monday and check it out. Get all the details here.
Rate of suicides in NC double that of homicides

Raleigh, N.C. — More than 7,000 North Carolinians died by suicide between 2015 and 2019, according to data recently released by the state Department of Health and Human Services. During that period, the state's suicide rate was 15.6 per every 100,000 residents. That's more than double the homicide rate in...
N. Carolina airport recovering after hourslong power outage

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is recovering after an hourslong power outage at the main terminal Friday morning. After the outage was reported shortly after 4 a.m., the airport warned that it wasn’t able to serve passengers in Terminal 2, the busiest terminal, news outlets reported. Terminal 1, which is home only to Southwest Airlines, was unaffected.
