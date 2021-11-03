Turnout light for municipal elections

Tudi Jackson of Ladyfingers Catering reached out to let me know that their latest venture, Ladyfingers Market & Eatery, will open this Monday, November 15th at Sojourn Glenwood Place (3710 Exchange Glenwood Place). The Market offers Ladyfingers’ signature fresh-frozen meal solutions, select grocery dry goods, bakery and dairy products, household necessities, bottled craft beer and fine wine. The Eatery offers artisanal sandwiches, fresh deli salads, a savory array of breakfast options and baked goods, a coffee bar and by-the-glass craft beer and wine. And of course, they still have their “gourmet to go” location on Whittaker Mill and all their catering services. Stop by on Monday and check it out. Get all the details here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO