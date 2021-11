A pair of diamond bracelets that once belonged to Marie Antoinette the famed wife of French King Louis XVI who met her fate at the revolutionary guillotine, sold for 7.46 million Swiss francs ($8.34 million) on Tuesday.The opulent bracelets, among the rare pieces of jewelry from the ill-fated French royal that are still up for public sale today, were among standout features to a Christie’s auction in Geneva They feature 112 diamonds and each weighs 97 grams (3.4 ounces) and include silver and gold.The pair sold for much more than the presale estimate of between 2 million...

