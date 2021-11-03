CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Scott Waiver Wire Week 9: Is he the preferred add over Jordan Howard?

By Jason Katz
profootballnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprisingly, Boston Scott remains available in a ton of fantasy football leagues. On Yahoo, he’s only rostered in 21% of leagues. Although fantasy managers had no way of knowing exactly how the Eagles’ backfield would shake out following Miles Sanders’ ankle injury, both Kenneth Gainwell and Scott should’ve been added in...

Every league consists of one fantasy manager entering Week 9 with the perfectly reasonable task of replacing Derrick Henry. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the superstar running back will undergo foot surgery Tuesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the timeline as six to 10 weeks, with the caveat that eight weeks “is more likely.” That would take him out until Week 17, now the fantasy championship.
DETROIT (CBS) — It was against the winless Detroit Lions, but the Eagles got the job done. Running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as the Eagles toppled the Lions, 44-6, Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit to improve to 3-5 on the season. The Eagles’ offense looked completely different compared to the one head coach Nick Sirianni and company trotted out during the first seven weeks of the season. The offense featured more creativity in the running game and quarterback Jalen Hurts took more snaps under center. Scott had 60 rushing yards on 12 carries to...
What a wild and strange fantasy week. Entering Monday Night Football, the QB1 on the week is Mike White, with Jimmy Garoppolo right on his heels. The Jets boast two top 10 scoring running backs in Michael Carter (RB1) and Ty Johnson (RB). While the top of the wide receiver scoring was dotted with more familiar names, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Randall Cobb, and Jamal Agnew all found their way to get into the top 20. And just for kicks, Dan Arnold is your TE2 on the week. We didn't have to worry about many byes last week with just two teams off, but Week 9 bumps that number up to four with the Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Football Team all on hiatus this week. As always, we also have a new set of injuries to deal with, the most fantasy-relevant being the loss of Derrick Henry. James Robinson was also injured Sunday, but fortunately, he's listed as day to day and should be able to go next week. Let's dive into these week 9 waiver wire pickups!
Many fantasy managers picked up Kenneth Gainwell this week, anticipating he would be the Philadelphia Eagles' top running back after the franchise placed Miles Sanders on injured reserve with an ankle injury. However, Gainwell was used sparingly in a Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions, recording just one carry...
Byemageddon ravaged our lineups last week and Week 8 brought more tears to fantasy football managers as Derrick Henry and James Robinson went down with injuries. But this is also the part of the season where we will find gems off the wire who have surprisingly broken out. There are...
Somewhere within the stories of Boston Scott and Jordan Howard, two veteran running backs who enjoyed strong Training Camps and preseason performances and then had to wait to have their names called in the 2021 regular season, there is a Nick Sirianni Relatable Moment to be shared. Maybe it's something from his playing days that he has stored away, a tale to be told to a room full of his current players. Or maybe it happened in the dozen years he coached in the NFL before coming to Philadelphia – a player who waited, watched, and then grabbed that moment by the horns and never let go.
Week 8 was absolutely crazy: Mike White led the New York Jets over the Cincinnati Bengals while Derrick Henry, Danielle Hunter, and Jameis Winston all suffered season-ending injuries. Now, Adrian Peterson will not step into a significant role for the Titans after just being signed. He could be a “bonus” added in this week’s waiver wire article. As if that wasn’t enough, Trevor Siemian stepped up and knocked off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are set off a $100 salary cap....
Broncos -2.5 Moneyline: Broncos -150, Eagles +130. Over/Under: 44 (Over -110, Under -110) Surprisingly enough, these two teams are incredibly similar on offense. The Eagles are averaging 346.1 yards per game, and the Broncos are right behind them with 345.9. Philadelphia has had 3,115 yards of offense in 2021, while Denver has posted only 2 yards less than that at 3,113. However, the true difference is in scoring. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have managed to score 25.5 points per game, but the Broncos are only putting up 20.8 per contest.
Ahead of the Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup, what are our fantasy football rankings for that all-important flex position? Which players could you turn to if some of your crucial options at RB, WR, or TE are on a bye in Week 10?. The below rankings are intended as...
As NFL Week 10 action ramps up, you won’t need a FanDuel promo code to unlock a sensational odds boost on one of the more intriguing matchups of the weekend. This odds boost gives new users who sign up the chance to get a 30x multiplier on their initial bet, which offers a payout in cash.
On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
