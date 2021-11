During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, running back Marlon Mack ran a yard short of 2,000 yards and added just shy of 200 receiving yards with 18 total touchdowns. Fast forward two seasons and Mack is now the odd man out. The Indianapolis Colts backfield is now led by Jonathan Taylor, with Nyheim Hines paid like a top-10 running back. At only 25 years old, it’s clear that Mack has plenty left to give. Mack has been granted a trade request from the team and will likely be shipped elsewhere. With the NFL Trade Deadline looming, here are three likely places he could end up.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO