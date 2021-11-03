Explore the word on a floating boutique hotel, maybe the best way to travel on the water

The Loutrel, a new 50-room luxury hotel, opens its doors on November 1, bringing a chic retreat to Charleston’s historic district. Inspired by the Holy City’s famed gardens, The Loutrel, managed by Charlestowne Hotels, features a porch-inspired lobby and bar, private Clubroom reserved exclusively for hotel guests, rooftop terrace and lush biophilic-inspired design. Marrying Art Deco architecture with Southern charm, and just minutes from the neighborhood’s bustling King Street, The Loutrel brings a fresh perspective to the city for travelers seeking a destination for culture, style and community.
